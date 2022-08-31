Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
wtvy.com
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
WTVM
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
WTVM
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several tenants living in South Columbus are worried they will end up homeless after they received a letter saying they have 60 days to leave. The letter from property managers says that the people living on Terminal Court will have to vacate by Oct. 22 for renovations.
WTVM
Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County held its annual Labor Day Fair in Seale, where everyone traded their work clothes for something a little more comfortable -- enjoying their time off celebrating Labor Day. It is the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of the school year. On...
CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
WTVM
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
Columbus Police warning about mail theft scheme stealing account information
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is warning residents about a fraud scheme involving mail theft affecting the area. According to police, thieves have been caught on camera stealing checks from U.S. Post Office blue boxes. They are then using the account numbers and routing numbers from the stolen checks to create counterfeit […]
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
WTVM
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Soon as I get undressed and laid down, all I hear was pow, it sounded like a 40, and all I heard was pow, pow, pow,” says Deon Jackson. Deon Jackson says hearing gunshots near where he lives isn’t uncommon. “Only time you...
CPD: Victim attacked by 4 women in incident near Hollywood Connection and Cicis Pizza
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing more details about an incident that lead to everyone being asked to leave the AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theatre connected to the Hollywood Connection on Saturday night. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with multiple police units responding to the scene in […]
StepStone collecting backpacks for foster kids
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An organization called StepStone Family and Youth Services is holding a back-to-school backpack drive across Georgia for foster students in need, according to a StepStone press release. StepStone will accept donations of new or gently used backpacks from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
WKRG
Aniah Blanchard’s mom weighs in on ‘Aniah’s Law’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly three years after Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered in Auburn, her family and friends are fighting even harder than before to make sure repeat offenders, like the man accused of killing her, stay in jail. WKRG spoke with Aniah’s mom about a law...
WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
WATCH New 3 Midday: New details on Torch Hill Road homicide and school merger update
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On News 3 Midday, well have an update on a double homicide on Torch Hill Road. Plus, two schools in the Muscogee County School District are set to become one in just two years. An update on a the new school being built to replace Dawson Elementary and St. Marys Road […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam
An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
