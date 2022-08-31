ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

wtvy.com

Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities

Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several tenants living in South Columbus are worried they will end up homeless after they received a letter saying they have 60 days to leave. The letter from property managers says that the people living on Terminal Court will have to vacate by Oct. 22 for renovations.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County held its annual Labor Day Fair in Seale, where everyone traded their work clothes for something a little more comfortable -- enjoying their time off celebrating Labor Day. It is the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of the school year. On...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
tallasseetribune.com

Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County

7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

StepStone collecting backpacks for foster kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An organization called StepStone Family and Youth Services is holding a back-to-school backpack drive across Georgia for foster students in need, according to a StepStone press release. StepStone will accept donations of new or gently used backpacks from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG

Aniah Blanchard’s mom weighs in on ‘Aniah’s Law’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly three years after Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered in Auburn, her family and friends are fighting even harder than before to make sure repeat offenders, like the man accused of killing her, stay in jail. WKRG spoke with Aniah’s mom about a law...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam

An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
AUBURN, AL

