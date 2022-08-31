Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says
KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday. The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast, raises rapeseed outlook
PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains cut its forecasts for this year's European Union sunflower seed and soybean crops, citing damage inflicted by recent dry and hot weather, while raising its rapeseed outlook thanks to a better than expected harvest. In an oilseed report, the consultancy lowered by nearly...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by accessing a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
Agriculture Online
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 bln energy fund
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Agriculture Online
Brazilian mills limit wheat imports as inflation dents domestic demand
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have limited imports of wheat due to rising prices and the impact of domestic inflation on consumption, which affected demand for pasta, cookies and bread, industry representatives and analysts said on Friday. Wheat imports through July reached the lowest levels since 2017,...
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports hit 11-month high as prices correct - dealers
MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports nearly doubled to an 11-month high in August from a month earlier, as a correction in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, five dealers told Reuters on Monday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Ukraine agriculture exports rise in August
KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of key agricultural commodities rose to 4.5 million tonnes in August from 2.75 million tonnes in July, helped by higher corn, wheat and rapeseed shipments, agriculture ministry data showed on Saturday. The following are detailed Ukrainian exports in August. UKRAINE AGRICULTURE EXPORTS IN AUG/JULY (tonnes) commodity August 2022 July 2022 corn 1,850,670 1,098,555 wheat 899,627 411,755 sunseed 153,924 362,110 sunoil 390,571 306,924 barley 206,798 183,093 soybeans 128,369 141,550 meals 286,224 141,500 rapeseed 624,460 90,523 soybean oil 22,401 15,646 (Agriculture ministry) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
Russia is ready to export up to 30 mln t of grain in H2 2022 - ministry
MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to export up to 30 million tonnes of grain in the second half of 2022, its agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday. "This will support countries in need and help stabilise the global food situation," the ministry added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
Agriculture Online
Golden Pass LNG beefs up trading team as it moves closer to startup
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between Qatar Energy and Exxon Mobil, is adding trading staff as it moves closer to commercial operations and as rivals beef up exports, according to LinkedIn profile updates. Demand for the super cooled gas has sky-rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine,...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on cash market optimism
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended higher on Friday on expectations of higher cash cattle prices next week and position-squaring ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend, traders said. Benchmark CME October live cattle futures settled up 1.750 cents at 144.550 cents per lb,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 17-20 cents, wheat up 12-15 cents, corn up 6-8 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 12 to 15 cents per bushel. * Bargain buying, short-covering expected in wheat...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects farm income to rise around 5% in 2022
The USDA said Thursday it expects farm income for 2022 to rise 5.2%, to $147.7 billion, from a year earlier, with cash receipts for agricultural commodities at a record level. But higher production expenses and lower government Covid-19 payments are presenting some headwinds. The slight bounce in income comes after...
Agriculture Online
Analyst expects downgrade in next WASDE yield estimate for 2022 corn
If both the Pro Farmer and DTN tours are even close to accurate, a rather large downgrade by the USDA is in store for this year’s U.S. corn crop. In the August WASDE report, the nation’s corn yield was forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa) for a total production estimate of 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer is estimating yield at 168.8 bpa or total crop size near 13.759 billion bushels. DTN’s digital tour estimated corn yield at 167.2 bpa and total crop near 13.675 billion bushels. (Note we rounded our total estimates for easier reading.) These large drawdowns estimated by both Pro Farmer and DTN signal a potential major shift in production and a wake-up call to end users.
Agriculture Online
Grains end day on upswing | Friday, September 2, 2022
December corn futures closed up 6¢. November soybeans closed up 25¢. CBOT wheat closed up 15¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 3¢. Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are up $1.75. Feeder cattle are up 60¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93.
Comments / 0