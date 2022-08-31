ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Street light project in Spanish Fort resumes Wednesday

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xzyz_0hcrFa8i00

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Highway 31 was expanded from 2 lanes to 4 last year in Spanish Fort, but there’s one final part of the widening project that still needs to wrap up.

“We’ve got basically about 38% of the lights put up. Now, we can go forward with the rest of them,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan.

New efforts to bring post office back to Spanish Fort

It’s a project that’s been delayed for over 8 months while roughly 200 punch list items were completed along the newly widened stretch of highway. Even though some of the street lights were installed on the north side of Highway 31 last year they’ve never been turned on, keeping drivers in the dark while the remaining lights are stored at Riviera Utilities waiting to be installed.

“We’ve had the lights sitting on the yard at Riviera Utilities ready to go, we’ve paid for them. It’s just now a matter of getting them all hooked up,” Mayor McMillan explained.

Crews began laying the final electrical wires Wednesday, a task that should take about 3 weeks to complete. Then, by October, the additional street lights will start going up on both sides of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort, but it will still take a while before all 156 LED street lights are turned on.

“You’re still looking at a 10-12 week time with the electrical connections and everything because of delays. Hopefully, we’ll get it close at Christmas, but we don’t know for sure,” he said. “I can’t wait to light it up because it’s going to make a total different picture on Highway 31 at night,” McMillan continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Daphne boat launch closing Tuesday for repairs

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a $700,000 project funded by the City of Daphne and the state. Major improvements begin Tuesday at the D’Olive Bay Public Boat Launch. “Boy, there’s fishing all year long, there are recreational activities during the summer and spring. There’s no good time to do it, but this is the time […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
WKRG News 5

Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Traffic
Spanish Fort, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Spanish Fort, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
Sports
WKRG News 5

Labor Day weekend parking guide for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach is one of the most popular areas in the state of Florida for travelers and beachgoers for several months out of the year. Holiday weekends, like Labor Day, bring in large crowds and hundreds of thousands of people. WKRG took a look at all the viable parking options up […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man killed in car crash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man died Saturday after a crash on Highway 613 in George County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said James Holifield, 69, was killed after his 2007 Chevrolet HHR, traveling south, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling north, around 5 p.m.. The condition of the other driver, Johnathan Dungan, 43, […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lights#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Riviera Utilities
WKRG News 5

Mobile Regional Airport busy this Labor Day weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Labor Day marks the end of summer for many people across the country. This year, AAA expects travel for the holiday weekend to reach pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 137,000,000 Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend. On Sunday, The Mobile Regional Airport was filled with travelers from all over the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Coast Guard rescues 2 people as boat sinks in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Sector rescued two people from a sinking boat near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley Sector Mobile Command Center, and a CASA aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile responded to a 35-foot recreational vessel that was taking on water, according to a post on the Coast Guard Mobile Sector Facebook page.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
utv44.com

Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Shell gas station shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot at a Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was found in a car at a Krystal restaurant on Government Boulevard, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said they were called to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2022 Mobile area rainfall on track for lower total than 2021

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile experienced an abnormal amount of total rainfall in the month of August, but despite producing nearly five more inches than normal, total rainfall in 2022 is far less than at this point than in 2021. According to Weather.gov, Mobile totaled 65.16 inches of rain through the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Multi-million dollar sales are happening

A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy