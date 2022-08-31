Read full article on original website
CBOT Trends-Soy down 14-15 cents, wheat up 3-4 cents, corn up 1/2 cent
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inched higher, supported by global...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Argentine supplies; wheat, corn extend gains
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices facing headwinds on expectations of higher farmer sales in Argentina, a leading producer and exporter of the oilseed. Wheat and corn gained around 1% each, with both commodities rising for a second consecutive session. The most-active...
Russian wheat prices fall with harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that demand from importers was rising. State grain buyers for Egypt and Algeria bought Russian wheat last week. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 760,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 660,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $310-315 a tonne, down from $312-318 a week ago. Russia is expected to remain mostly dry this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 2.5 million hectares. That compares with 2.9 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,975 +50 rbls wheat, European part rbls/t($197.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,675 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t -1,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t -$70 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,190/t -$130 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $838.3/t -$48.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 1: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 117.9 86.9 20.8 Crop, as of same 90.9 66.0 16.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.62 3.99 3.18 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.73 3.00 2.46 date in 2021 Harvested area, 32.5 21.8 6.5 mln hectares Harvested area, as 33.3 22.0 6.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Australia eyes record farm export earnings from bumper wheat harvests
SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian farmers are expected to earn a record amount from agriculture exports this financial year, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday, as it raised its estimate on the back of favourable weather and high global prices. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource...
UPDATE 2-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by accessing a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
Ukrainian farms start winter wheat sowing - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have sown the first 5,170 hectares of winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last week that the area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast, raises rapeseed outlook
PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains cut its forecasts for this year's European Union sunflower seed and soybean crops, citing damage inflicted by recent dry and hot weather, while raising its rapeseed outlook thanks to a better than expected harvest. In an oilseed report, the consultancy lowered by nearly...
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says
KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday. The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents...
Argentina hikes biofuel prices for domestic market
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's government on Tuesday increased domestic prices of biodiesel for blending with diesel, as well as for bioethanol made from sugarcane and corn. The Ministry of Economy's energy secretariat set the price of biodiesel at 220,000 Argentine pesos ($1,566) per tonne, up from a previous 198,143 pesos per tonne, according to the country's official gazette.
Three key market factors to watch in September
September is one of my favorite times of the year. The hot weather of summer gives way to the lower temperatures of fall. Farmers are starting to harvest in the central and southern Corn Belt. Processors move from limited old-crop inventories to larger supplies of the new crop. The early crop will usually go to town, and farmers begin getting the crops in the bin. Harvesting is usually a very satisfying time of year for farmers.
Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan, China crop losses
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abundant rice supplies in key exporters may largely offset an expected drop in output after floods in Pakistan and severe heatwave in China damaged crops, capping any gains in prices from steady Asian demand. Pakistan, the world's fourth-largest rice exporter, suffered extensive damage to agriculture,...
Grains open mixed | Tuesday September 6, 2022
This morning December corn futures are up less than a penny while November soybeans are down 19¢. CBOT wheat is up 2¢. KC wheat is up 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is 5¢. Live cattle are up 28¢. Feeder cattle are up $1.35. Lean hogs are up 35¢.
Soybeans ease on Argentine export push
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, curbed by weakness in crude oil and expectations of an exchange-rate boost to Argentine exports. Wheat and corn were little changed as Chicago grain futures resumed trading on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend in the United States...
India's August palm oil imports hit 11-month high as prices correct - dealers
MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports nearly doubled to an 11-month high in August from a month earlier, as a correction in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, five dealers told Reuters on Monday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could...
3 Big Things Today, September 5, 2022
Grain and soybean trading on the Chicago Board of Trade is closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Overnight trading will resume this evening. 2. Speculative Investors Raise Bullish Bets on Corn. Money managers increased their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn while reducing their bullish bets...
Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 T of wheat 'at Russian supplier's responsibility'
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister Aly Moselhy said that Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 tonnes of imported wheat "at the Russian supplier's responsibility", the state news agency (MENA) reported on Tuesday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher...
Enviva, Alder strike deal on biomass for sustainable aviation fuel
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Enviva Inc and privately held Alder Fuels have agreed to partner on the long-term supply of biomass byproducts from timber for making a biofuel for aviation, a key part of cutting carbon emissions from air travel, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Enviva,...
Ukraine's 2021/22 sunoil exports down 15% amid Russian invasion -APK-Inform
KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil exports fall 15% in 2021/22 September-August season to 4.49 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion, analyst APK-Inform said on Tuesday. Before the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation", Ukraine was the world's largest sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil...
Argentina challenges Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports - WTO
BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body. The complaint targets six anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures which Argentina claims appear to be inconsistent with Peru's obligations...
