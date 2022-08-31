Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
checkoutdfw.com
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano
From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
Here are the best places to get cheese pizza in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing that quite hits the spot like a great pizza. There’s a reason that classic New York cheese pizza is the go-to food choice of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s so delicious, simple and always hits (no matter the time of day you eat it).
Dallas Observer
Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth
The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
familyeguide.com
Free Concerts Highland Village
Come enjoy live music near Lambeau’s America on Friday and Saturday nights. The music series will feature all genres of music and is focused on local musicians. Lambeau’s patio doors will be rolled up for the best seating while you enjoy great food and beverages. Fridays & Saturdays...
H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How it's Going Since Texas Lifted a Ban on Sunday Morning Beer and Wine Sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
fortworthreport.org
Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth
This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
fwtx.com
8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
visitdallas.com
The Last Stop On The Love Train: The O'Jays, Gladys Knight & El Debarge
R&B legends The O'Jays are coming to Dallas for their farewell tour, Last Stop On The Love Train. See them live with special guests Gladys Knight & El Debarge at Music Hall at Fair Park on Sun, Sep 4 at 7:00pm.
H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open
FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!. The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is...
Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!
We may not be able to buy a $70 million super yacht, but what we can do is wish her a good day.
David Lee Garza Performs This Saturday Night
The Tejano energy continues this Saturday night! Get ready for another epic Tejano show: Schroeder Hall is proud to present DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES on Saturday, September 10th! It's time for an awesome Puro Tejano night. Presale tickets are $15 and VIP tables are still available. For more information and tickets please visit, schroederhall.com It will also be a KLUB Tejano party as well. JP will be mixing it up before and after David Lee' set.
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
At long last! A long weekend is ahead of us and Collin County has everything you need right here. Check out all the concerts, art exhibitions, theater plays and plain good ol’ fun you can get around here. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!
