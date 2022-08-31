ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
checkoutdfw.com

These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano

From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth

The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
familyeguide.com

Free Concerts Highland Village

Come enjoy live music near Lambeau’s America on Friday and Saturday nights. The music series will feature all genres of music and is focused on local musicians. Lambeau’s patio doors will be rolled up for the best seating while you enjoy great food and beverages. Fridays & Saturdays...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
Maryland State
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Plano, TX
Restaurants
CBS DFW

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
FRISCO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth

This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Breakfast Club#Breakfast#Live Music#Food Drink#Brunch Club#Dock Local#Southern
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAA

H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open

FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!. The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is...
FRISCO, TX
Klub Tejano

David Lee Garza Performs This Saturday Night

The Tejano energy continues this Saturday night! Get ready for another epic Tejano show: Schroeder Hall is proud to present DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES on Saturday, September 10th! It's time for an awesome Puro Tejano night. Presale tickets are $15 and VIP tables are still available. For more information and tickets please visit, schroederhall.com It will also be a KLUB Tejano party as well. JP will be mixing it up before and after David Lee' set.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business

Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy