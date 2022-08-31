ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party

By Spectrum News Staff, Keegan Trunick
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

BKLYN4life
4d ago

This racist couple should move to Gates NY. They go well out of their way to PROTECT their racists in that town. Doofus can verify that fact.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Doud Post to be preserved in new housing development in Gates

The iconic art deco William W. Doud Post No. 98 building, which was opened by the American Legion in 1940, will be preserved for future generations when it becomes part of Doud Apartment Homes, a new housing development by Vincent DiRaimo and Michael Nuccitelli. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on...
GATES, NY
wdkx.com

The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing

If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
SPENCERPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Society
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bylaws#Landmark Society Of Wny#The Landmark Society#Board Of Trustees
westsidenewsny.com

Biking and kayaking excursions offered in Brockport through September

On the Canals is a program sponsored by New York State Canal Corporation that provides excursions on the Erie Canal. Biking and kayaking excursions are being offered in Brockport through the month of September, with both standard and adaptive equipment available for use. Shown here is a group of people who attended the kayaking event in Brockport on August 28. Go to onthecanals.com for more information on how to participate in this program.
BROCKPORT, NY
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Malfunctioning equipment causes West Ridge Road Wegmans to be evacuated

GREECE, N.Y. – Shoppers at the Ridgemont Wegmans had to be evacuated for about 30 minutes on Sunday. That’s the Wegmans on West Ridge Road in Greece. The Ridge Road Fire Department said they found smoke, which was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Fortunately, the equipment was secured, and shoppers were welcomed back into the store.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy