Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party

BKLYN4life
4d ago
This racist couple should move to Gates NY. They go well out of their way to PROTECT their racists in that town. Doofus can verify that fact.
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com
Doud Post to be preserved in new housing development in Gates
The iconic art deco William W. Doud Post No. 98 building, which was opened by the American Legion in 1940, will be preserved for future generations when it becomes part of Doud Apartment Homes, a new housing development by Vincent DiRaimo and Michael Nuccitelli. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on...
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport Bandit still on the “Moo-ve,” owners ask for community help
Spencerport, N.Y. – The Spencerport Bandit is on the loose. But not the kind of “bandit” you might be thinking. The Spencerport Bandit is a cow, and she’s wanted by her owners. The farm family tells News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey she’s quick and they just can’t keep up with her.
Former RSCD superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small announces exit from district in farewell letter
Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.
wdkx.com
The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing
If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
WHEC TV-10
Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
Rochester Police Accountability Board member calls for executive director to be reinstated
Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.
Flower City Food Tours walks through the many eateries of Park Ave.
While participants are tasting the samples, tour guides give insight into the historical and cultural highlights of the neighborhood.
westsidenewsny.com
Biking and kayaking excursions offered in Brockport through September
On the Canals is a program sponsored by New York State Canal Corporation that provides excursions on the Erie Canal. Biking and kayaking excursions are being offered in Brockport through the month of September, with both standard and adaptive equipment available for use. Shown here is a group of people who attended the kayaking event in Brockport on August 28. Go to onthecanals.com for more information on how to participate in this program.
People around Rochester find special ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend
If you plan to go swimming in the lake this weekend, you’re urged to only swim where there are lifeguards present.
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Rochester police block off Lyell Avenue
The roadway has been closed to traffic as a police vehicle and tape blocked off the road.
13 WHAM
Wayne County man allegedly drives into home in Town of Walworth
Wayne County, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Whitney Road and South Slocum Road for the report of a loud crash and a person on in the roadway with his phone. Upon arrival, deputies found a man laying in the roadway,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
‘New Yorkers no longer feel safe’: Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at scene of smash-and-grab in Rochester
Zeldin said that crimes such as the smash and grab too often go unnoticed or unreported, causing people to become numb to crime.
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter Annie Douglas honored with headstones at ceremony
The headstones were financially supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation through a $15,000 grant.
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
WHEC TV-10
Malfunctioning equipment causes West Ridge Road Wegmans to be evacuated
GREECE, N.Y. – Shoppers at the Ridgemont Wegmans had to be evacuated for about 30 minutes on Sunday. That’s the Wegmans on West Ridge Road in Greece. The Ridge Road Fire Department said they found smoke, which was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Fortunately, the equipment was secured, and shoppers were welcomed back into the store.
