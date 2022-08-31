Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party

If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO