Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
Dry summer weather could take toll on pumpkin crops
The dry weather we've had this summer may take a toll on some of fall's favorite crops like pumpkins, but local farmers are trying to stay optimistic. Pumpkin season will officially get underway in less than three weeks, and local farmer Josh Grim said he's been waiting for it all year.
Anime and pop culture event is coming to the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos
POCONO MTNS., Pa. -- Colossalcon East, an anime and pop culture convention, will be at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos from September 9th through 11th, 2022. The event promises dozens of panels, arcade, console, and board game rooms. There will also be a massive dealer room, an artist alley,...
