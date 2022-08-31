Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Argument between woman's boyfriend, ex-husband ends in shooting: HCSO
A man was shot during an argument with his ex-wife’s boyfriend outside a home in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around midnight early Tuesday morning in the 14400 block of Bandera Street. The sheriff’s office says a man was outside his ex-wife’s...
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
Up to $5,000 reward offered in homeless man's still-unsolved killing on FM 1960 nearly a year ago
Who killed Kevin Hill? Nearly one year after he was allegedly beaten to death in a wooded area along west FM 1960, his killer remains at large.
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
Man remains at large after shooting girlfriend's ex-husband in east Harris County, deputies say
The ex-husband showed up to his ex-wife's home and got into a fight with her current boyfriend, deputies said. He's now fighting for his life at a hospital.
Manslaughter charge filed against 17-year-old after allegedly shooting friend in NW Harris Co.
Deputies are revealing the name of a teenager who died inside his friend's northwest Harris County home, as well as two others now charged in the killing.
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Bond denied for man accused of killing 2 people, injuring 1 because he thought they practiced witchcraft, judge says
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring another person in northwest Houston Saturday morning has been charged with capital murder, authorities said. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, declined to appear in court. A judge denied the suspect’s bond, saying that the suspect could still be...
Teen driver had 15-year-old runaway girl in car during deadly high-speed chase
In the car with the teen driver was a 15-year-old girl who police say was a runaway from San Antonio. On top of that, records say he was already facing an open felony warrant.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
fox26houston.com
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, victim identified
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
fox26houston.com
Man shot while sitting outside Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for the person who walked up to a man outside of a convenience store and shot him. Authorities responded to the shooting around midnight Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Scott Street. Police say a man was sitting outside the store when someone...
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
12-year-old with autism hit by vehicle after wandering off in NW Harris Co., captain says
The boy had wandered away from his home prior to getting hit by a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff's Office captain said. His mother called authorities looking for him.
fox26houston.com
Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road. Law enforcement officers from various...
Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men
HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store. It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.
fox26houston.com
$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash. Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
