Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Gas prices continue to drop across Seattle, Washington state, nation

SEATTLE — Did you take a road trip over Labor Day weekend?. You may have noticed another drop in gas prices. According to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 775 stations in Seattle, the average price of gas in the Emerald City dropped 5 cents since last week to $4.86 per gallon. That average sits 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and 86.3 cents higher than a year ago.
Chronicle

‘Just Go Out There and Watch’: South Puget Sound Area Could See Northern Lights This Weekend

Chances of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis might be slim this weekend, but some in the Puget Sound region could get lucky, according to the National Weather Service. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week a moderate geomagnetic storm is likely on its way, meaning parts of the Northwest might see the elusive northern lights sometime Sunday, said Dana Felton, meteorologist with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service.
KOMO News

Crews begin containment work on remote Oregon wildfire

IMNAHA, Ore. — About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that forced has evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area...
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
livingsnoqualmie.com

Final Update: All Lanes Blocked on SR 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest

Final Update 7:00 pm: State Route 18 is finally clear and open. _____________________________________________________________________________. Update 3:45 pm: State Route 18 is still closed. The Washington State Patrol reports the clean-up has been a VERY difficult one. On September 3rd at 7:08 am, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a...
The Center Square

Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers

(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
