Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
Gas prices continue to drop across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Did you take a road trip over Labor Day weekend?. You may have noticed another drop in gas prices. According to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 775 stations in Seattle, the average price of gas in the Emerald City dropped 5 cents since last week to $4.86 per gallon. That average sits 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and 86.3 cents higher than a year ago.
‘Just Go Out There and Watch’: South Puget Sound Area Could See Northern Lights This Weekend
Chances of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis might be slim this weekend, but some in the Puget Sound region could get lucky, according to the National Weather Service. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week a moderate geomagnetic storm is likely on its way, meaning parts of the Northwest might see the elusive northern lights sometime Sunday, said Dana Felton, meteorologist with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service.
Crews begin containment work on remote Oregon wildfire
IMNAHA, Ore. — About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that forced has evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area...
Ominous smoke cloud settles over Tri-Cities. Where is it coming from?
The high temperature on Friday could break a record.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
US Coast Guard releases names of passengers, pilot of crashed seaplane
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard released the...
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
Saturday update on wildfires burning across Washington state
Saturday update on wildfires burning across Washington state. Fire danger in Western Washington is low as of this writing.
Whidbey Island float plane crash: ’10 presumed dead’ with 1 body found after Friday Harbor aircraft ‘nosedived’ into sea
TEN people are presumed dead after witnesses described seeing a plane 'nosedive' into the water on Sunday. The float plane was carrying a child and nine other passengers during the horror crash on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Washington. A tweet from USCG Pacific Northwest announced the deadly Sunday afternoon...
'It was like an explosion...' residents near Mutiny Bay plane crash remain shocked
SEATTLE — An explosion heard after a plane crash Sunday still has nearby residents shaken. “It was like an explosion,” Mitch Cogdill, who heard the plane crash, said. “It was a deep, resonating, explosion.”. The devastating plane crash on Mutiny Bay has left several residents, including Cogdill,...
150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire
More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Rescue swimmers train in Renton for people 'having the worst day of their life'
RENTON, Wash. — At the Lindbergh Pool, the best of the best train for those at their worst. “We’re making a really big difference for people who are having the worst day of their life,” said Ann Hoag, a firefighter and rescue swimmer with South King Fire and Rescue.
Final Update: All Lanes Blocked on SR 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest
Final Update 7:00 pm: State Route 18 is finally clear and open. _____________________________________________________________________________. Update 3:45 pm: State Route 18 is still closed. The Washington State Patrol reports the clean-up has been a VERY difficult one. On September 3rd at 7:08 am, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a...
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Some Seattle-area restaurants stay open this Labor Day while still struggling with staff
SEATTLE — This Labor Day while some restaurants closed their doors, others remained open even though they are facing worker shortages. Hanoon is one restaurant struggling to fill positions. Their new location in Kirkland has been open for a few months but because there are not enough workers they’re having to mainly use their window service.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
