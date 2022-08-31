Read full article on original website
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
Man charged with attempted arson after domestic dispute
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday morning.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man faces attempted arson charge after barricading himself inside Huntsville residence
At 11:54 a.m. Monday, Huntsville Police said Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was taken into custody without incident. He will be taken to the Madison County Jail and booked for attempted arson. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow. From earlier:. Authorities in Huntsville are responding to...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord evicts tenant after he allegedly poured gasoline throughout house
A domestic dispute Monday morning ended with a SWAT team swarming a neighborhood in northwest Huntsville, as one person barricaded themselves inside a home. Yazaer Lamont Sanders is charged with attempted arson and unlawful imprisonment, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Only on WAAY 31, the homeowner who Sanders was...
Alabama Man Accused of Trying to Poison His Wife With Lead
A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.Read it at AL.com
Joe’s Pawn Shop defendants due in court this week, delay request has been filed
It has been a month since Marshall County Sheriff's investigators, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from deputies during traffic stop in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says when deputies initiated a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, the driver stopped, provided his ID and then proceeded to elude deputies. It happened on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. A female passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, while the...
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man desperate to find dog taken during armed carjacking
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Philip Lewis is desperate to find his beloved dog, Little Dude. He was recently taken during an armed carjacking at a gas station. Watch the video above to learn more about the search for one man's best friend.
WAAY-TV
Nurse who murdered husband in Alabama files for appeal
She poisoned him with insulin she stole from her job. She's being held in the Madison County Jail.
Police respond to shots fired in Five Points, 1 dead
Huntsville Police confirmed the case will be presented to a grand jury.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation after body found on Pratt Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue. The body was found about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about gunshots. No identity has been released. Police said investigators are speaking to a...
ABC 33/40 News
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
WAAY-TV
Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 detained after shooting at Morgan County campground
UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting at Quail Creek campground near Hartselle. According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When investigators arrived the victim was still alive. Air Evac arrived to the...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
Athens man found with missing girl released from jail
An Athens man charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he was found with a missing girl from Mississippi has been released from jail.
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting
The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
Tuscumbia man charged for drug trafficking
A Colbert County man was arrested after police say he had been selling heroin.
