I Love New York in the Fall, and I'm Excited to Wear These 5 Outfits
The time has come to pack up all our summer minidresses and swim looks and pull out our jackets and boots for fall. I know—I’m sad about it, too, but there’s always exciting energy in the air that comes when the seasons change. Fall feels like the start of something new. For those of us in New York City, it’s the time of year when everyone who has retreated to their summer homes returns to the city and long vacations away come to an end, and the city is back in full swing.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Rothy's Sneakers Everyone Loses It Over
If you know Emily Ratajkowski's style, you know that she's a great source of sneaker inspiration. She wears them often, just like the true New Yorker that she is, and I advise taking note of both the way she styles her sneakers and the actual ones that she wears. If she's wearing them, they're cool and probably comfortable.
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the It Flats Fellow New Yorker Zoë Kravitz Also Swears By
Except on rare occasions, I'm not someone that will splurge on a pair of designer shoes the second I see them. I need to think about them for a while and sometimes wait a bit before making the purchase (to see if they remain in style and I still want them). The Row's Ava Mary Jane Flats are an investment purchase I'd definitely be comfortable making at this point, especially given their approval of two of the chicest celebrities in NYC: Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz.
Emma Watson's Trendy Flats Are the Key to Transitioning Summer Dresses to Fall
If every August and September, you think to yourself, "I've mentally moved on from summer, but the Earth hasn't, so what do I wear?" you're not alone. It's an undeniably awkward time of year when it comes to outfits. Luckily, Emma Watson has one clever outfit solution for us that's perfect for making the jump from summer to fall.
The VMA Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own
Don't get me wrong—I love the high-glamour moments from the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but there's just something about the fashion showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards that hits different. Whether it's Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress in 2010 or Rose McGowan's next-to-naked sequin dress in 1998, MTV's biggest night is always home to next-level (and sometimes shocking) looks. And this year's selection is sure to be no exception.
Elsa Hosk Just Combined Two of Fall's Top Trends Into One Insanely Good Outfit
With September on the horizon, it's finally time for all the fall trends we bookmarked during fashion month in February to make their street-style debuts. And it should come as no surprise that the first stylish celeb to do so was supermodel-turned-designer Elsa Hosk. Even better, she managed to fit two of fall's buzziest trends into one low-key cool outfit.
According to a Derm, TikTok's Nail Slugging Trend Is Actually Worth Trying
Brittleness and breakage are a thing of the past thanks to TikTok's latest viral trend: nail slugging. Yep, it's 100% a thing and I'm here to make a case for it. Before you start scratching your head in confusion, nail slugging kind of piggybacked off another viral trend you may be familiar with: skincare slugging. Each follows the same idea basically. Skincare slugging involves combatting dry skin by slathering your skin with a super heavy cream-based moisturizer or petroleum-based jelly to lock in the hydration from your skincare routine.
Boot Season Is Back and I'm Leaking Every Cool Pair Worth Buying
Boot season is back, everyone. I don’t like to pick favorites but boots are one of my favorite shoe categories and I wear them any chance I get. All of the coolest new styles have started to arrive on the market and I’m already trying to decide which pieces I’ll be adding to my closet this fall. I tend to be drawn to the classics, so I’m particularly excited about the fresh takes on riding boots that just dropped, but I can’t ignore some of the cult designs like Balenciaga’s Cagole boots that are continuing their popularity into fall.
Summer's Nearly Over, But Zara's New Fall Drop Is the Best Consolation
I'm not going to lie: As much as I utterly adore fall, I'm not quite ready for summer to be over. (It feels like I only slipped into a swimsuit a handful of times and I'm enjoying these warm summer evenings after work sipping a cocktail al fresco way too much.) If you're like me and are mourning the end of summer, a quick glance at Zara's new fall drop will have you transition out of any lingering summer longing, right into autumn!
