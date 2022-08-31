The time has come to pack up all our summer minidresses and swim looks and pull out our jackets and boots for fall. I know—I’m sad about it, too, but there’s always exciting energy in the air that comes when the seasons change. Fall feels like the start of something new. For those of us in New York City, it’s the time of year when everyone who has retreated to their summer homes returns to the city and long vacations away come to an end, and the city is back in full swing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO