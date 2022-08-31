ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina. In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
ELECTIONS
#Health Disparities#Racism#Ncdhhs#North Carolinian
Go Blue Ridge

Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
CELL PHONES
cbs17

Enfield Mayor asks Governor to declare state of emergency

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror. Mayor Robinson will host a press conference on Tuesday to address dangerous threats that he and the community have received. CBS 17 previously...
ENFIELD, NC
wine-searcher.com

Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
GARNER, NC
carolinajournal.com

Slaying of Wake deputy galvanizes NC Republicans against sanctuary cities

When the charges were announced against Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s accused killers, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, a charge of “possession of a firearm by an illegal alien” was included, making the killing not just a local law-enforcement issue but a border-control issue for many Republicans.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wncw.org

The Green Party is on the North Carolina Ballot. What Does That Mean For State Democrats And Republicans?

WUNC Public Radio joined WNCW to cover their recent reports on the Green Party and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stien. Politics Podcast Host and veteran Politics Reporter for WUNC, Jeff Tiberii, shared his thoughts on what Green Party participation means for the November ballot and how it affects the Democrat and Republican parties. This interview first aired on Aug. 24, 2022.
ELECTIONS
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
LIFESTYLE

