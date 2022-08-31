ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Devil in Ohio' Turns Its Setting Into Another Character — Where Was It Filmed?

Between true crime docuseries and dramatic fiction thrillers, the best series often fall somewhere in between, in the murky waters of “semi-based on a true story,” like Devil in Ohio. The new Netflix series, which is based on a book (which is semi-based on a true story) by Daria Polatin, is set in its title state, Ohio. But its filming location is somewhere entirely different.
Did the 'Devil in Ohio' Ending Leave Room for a Potential Second Season?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Devil in Ohio Season 1 finale on Netflix. The devil went down to Ohio in Netflix's latest chilling horror series, aptly titled Devil in Ohio. Emily Deschanel plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a woman whose life is forever changed when a traumatized girl named Mae (Madeleine Arthur) is brought in as a patient at her hospital.
Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?

American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?

In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
Netflix's Miniseries 'Devil in Ohio' Brings Demons Into the Home — Is it Based on a Book?

If someone was in desperate need of help, desperate for a safe place to stay, would you offer up your home? Would you welcome them into your humble abode? That all depends on the circumstances — but the truth of said circumstances isn't always brought to your attention so clearly. In Netflix's twisty new thriller series Devil in Ohio — which premiered on Sept. 2, 2022 — a young girl coated with bruises and cuts emerges from the depths of a cornfield with little to say about what she experienced.
Rumors Suggest That Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Over, but Are They True?

Few supposedly prestigious movies create as much web gossip as Don't Worry Darling. The movie has become the fodder of nearly constant speculation, and just recently, a video began circulating online that seems to show star Harry Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice premiere. Now, some want to know whether Harry and Olivia Wilde, who began dating while shooting the film, are still together.
It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
Actress Jonica Booth Bombed Her ‘Rap Sh!t’ Audition — and Ended up on the Show Anyway! (EXCLUSIVE)

Pimpin’ ain’t easy. Just ask the Duke of Miami — who has certainly had her hands full this season on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t. The HBO Max series follows estranged ex-best friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) on their road to fame. Although the two couldn’t be more different, their goal is the same: to make it big in the rap game. Along the way, they find a manager in Chasity, an enthusiastic sex work manager who is determined to put them in a position to win.
