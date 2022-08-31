Read full article on original website
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
'Devil in Ohio' Turns Its Setting Into Another Character — Where Was It Filmed?
Between true crime docuseries and dramatic fiction thrillers, the best series often fall somewhere in between, in the murky waters of “semi-based on a true story,” like Devil in Ohio. The new Netflix series, which is based on a book (which is semi-based on a true story) by Daria Polatin, is set in its title state, Ohio. But its filming location is somewhere entirely different.
Did the 'Devil in Ohio' Ending Leave Room for a Potential Second Season?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Devil in Ohio Season 1 finale on Netflix. The devil went down to Ohio in Netflix's latest chilling horror series, aptly titled Devil in Ohio. Emily Deschanel plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a woman whose life is forever changed when a traumatized girl named Mae (Madeleine Arthur) is brought in as a patient at her hospital.
Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?
American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
Rumors Online Suggest That Jaclyn DeAugustino Might Be Leaving WESH 2
If you've been watching the WESH 2 Sunrise team out of Orlando, Fl. over the last few years, odds are that you are at least somewhat familiar with their morning traffic anchor, Jaclyn DeAugustino. Ever since she joined the show in 2019, Jaclyn has become an integral part of WESH 2 and a true fan favorite.
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?
In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
'Marry Me in Yosemite' Star Cindy Busby Shows Love for Yosemite National Park on Instagram
Hallmark fans can hardly wait for the premiere of Marry Me in Yosemite — and neither can the film’s female lead Cindy Busby! The 39-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to gush about the filming location, Yosemite National Park, which is located in the Sierra Nevada mountain region of California.
Netflix's Miniseries 'Devil in Ohio' Brings Demons Into the Home — Is it Based on a Book?
If someone was in desperate need of help, desperate for a safe place to stay, would you offer up your home? Would you welcome them into your humble abode? That all depends on the circumstances — but the truth of said circumstances isn't always brought to your attention so clearly. In Netflix's twisty new thriller series Devil in Ohio — which premiered on Sept. 2, 2022 — a young girl coated with bruises and cuts emerges from the depths of a cornfield with little to say about what she experienced.
The 'Street Outlaws: End Game' Stars Whip out Their Hottest Rods to Date
The Street Outlaws have come to make quite a name for themselves on the Discovery channel – even launching spin-offs such as Street Outlaws: Fastest in America and most recently Street Outlaws: End Game, which first premiered back in July. Article continues below advertisement. Fans of the series are...
Rumors Suggest That Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Over, but Are They True?
Few supposedly prestigious movies create as much web gossip as Don't Worry Darling. The movie has become the fodder of nearly constant speculation, and just recently, a video began circulating online that seems to show star Harry Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice premiere. Now, some want to know whether Harry and Olivia Wilde, who began dating while shooting the film, are still together.
It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
We Need a Season 2 of 'Partner Track' After That Major Season 1 Cliffhanger
Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is a bonafide workaholic, determined to make partner at a competitive New York law firm in the Netflix series Partner Track. "They say being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are," Ingrid says in the pilot episode. Ingrid's best friend...
Louis Tomlinson Stunned Fans With News of His Forthcoming Album
As a former member of the mega-successful One Direction, Louis Tomlinson hit the ground running with his solo music career. Now that he is a solo artist, Louis has been exploring his own personal sonics, and fans are about to get the latest and greatest taste of them in his forthcoming new album.
Actress Jonica Booth Bombed Her ‘Rap Sh!t’ Audition — and Ended up on the Show Anyway! (EXCLUSIVE)
Pimpin’ ain’t easy. Just ask the Duke of Miami — who has certainly had her hands full this season on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t. The HBO Max series follows estranged ex-best friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) on their road to fame. Although the two couldn’t be more different, their goal is the same: to make it big in the rap game. Along the way, they find a manager in Chasity, an enthusiastic sex work manager who is determined to put them in a position to win.
Josh Kirk Makes His Living as a Mountain Man, but Does He Have a Mountain Lady?
For the past 10 years, the History Channel has brought the rough outside work into the comforts of our own homes. Mountain Men is a show about survival and the people who push through the toughest situations nature can throw at them. Many have come and gone on the show, most of them have had beards.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Has Taken Viewers “Home” With Its Two Theme Songs
If you find yourself singing along to Hallmark Channel on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, you might want to know who sings the theme song for Chesapeake Shores, the TV drama currently airing its sixth and final season. Article continues below advertisement. As it turns out, Chesapeake Shores changed...
'Snake in the Grass' Is the Ultimate Test for Some Reality TV Competitors
There's nothing better than seeing some of your favorite reality TV competitors battle it out on other game shows together. And, luckily for fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid, they get just that in USA's Snake in the Grass. But how does Snake in the Grass work and how high are the stakes really?
