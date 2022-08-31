Grilled cheese is just one of the items on the new restaurant menu.Scott Eckersley/Unsplash. Tucson is already well known for its culinary scene. It’s about to get an added dose of reality as a new restaurant is in the works, which will be owned and operated by a Food Network chef. And, unlike other “celebrity” chefs offering food in the area, the new restaurant will be a break from the continued onslaught of new Mexican restaurants.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO