realestatedaily-news.com
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
KGUN 9
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona
ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Largest gem and jewelry show welcomed thousands of customers in Tucson
Local Tucson artist has been an exhibitor at the Colors of the Stone show for about 20 years selling copper jewelry, beads and pendants. The show welcomes thousands of customers twice a year.
azbex.com
Master Plan Grows in Marana
A new master-planned community is taking shape in Marana. Bela Flor Communities recently spent $4.25M to add 113 acres to its Mandarina master plan, which now totals 455 acres. Mandarina Phase I is planned as a 342-acre mixed-use development at the I-10/Union Pacific Railroad Corridor and Tangerine Road. There is...
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
xpopress.com
JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022
At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson City Council Moves in Favor of Increased Electric Vehicle Readiness; Rising Costs a Concern
The Tucson City Council recently approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code to ensure that new commercial development in Tucson is electric-vehicle compatible, commonly expressed as “EV-ready.”. “These new regulations would require all new commercial development, multi-family, office, and retail to include EV stations or outlets, as well...
thisistucson.com
Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less
Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
KOLD-TV
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in Town
Grilled cheese is just one of the items on the new restaurant menu.Scott Eckersley/Unsplash. Tucson is already well known for its culinary scene. It’s about to get an added dose of reality as a new restaurant is in the works, which will be owned and operated by a Food Network chef. And, unlike other “celebrity” chefs offering food in the area, the new restaurant will be a break from the continued onslaught of new Mexican restaurants.
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
New trail proposed for Tucson Mountain Park
Residents still have time to give their input concerning the adoption of a South Kinney Road wildcat trail into the county’s Tucson Mountain Park trail system. Adopting the single-track trail means it would not be paved but would include seasonal inspection. If needed, vegetation would be trimmed back, and if there’s water erosion, drainage would be installed. Directional signage that identifies the trail and helps users find their way would also be installed.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona’s season-opening win at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO—“One hell of an opening day, huh?”. That’s how quarterback Jayden de Laura greeted the media after guiding Arizona to an impressive 38-20 win at San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, matching the Wildcats’ win total from a year ago. The transfer from Washington State...
shsthepapercut.com
New Restaurant Comes To Tucson
Portillo’s is a new restaurant coming to Tucson! Located at Tucson’s El Con center, this restaurant is a vintage diner you all will love. This establishment was started in 1963 when Dick Portillo decided to invest in a small trailer to sell hot dogs out of. Now, 70 years later, it’s a big name brand and there are over 70 locations across states. Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries, and chocolate cake, along with chocolate cake shakes, but have a lot more to offer!
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job. Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the...
