Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
Here's the latest rain totals across Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Several inches of rain has already fallen across Greater Cincinnati and more rounds of rain is expected. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams, and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight mainly in areas of western Butler county, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
At least 10 arrested after fights, shots at Ohio fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
Driver arrested after hitting juvenile pedestrian in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly hitting a juvenile pedestrian and driving away from the crash in Forest Park Tuesday. Anthony Clardy, 36, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
All 37 beagles adopted from Ohio shelter after being rescued from a mass breeding facility
CINCINNATI — After being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, all 37 beagles brought to the Humane Association of Warren County have been adopted. Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Envigo RMS, LLC. bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to the SPCA Cincinnati.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
Rain or shine, thousands come out to Riverfest to enjoy most anticipated fireworks show
CINCINNATI — Thousands gathered for the biggest firework show in Greater Cincinnati, Riverfest, Sunday night. Many festivities began before the fireworks, including some people arriving as early as noon to get a good seat. "Oh it's not just fireworks, they are crazy. Every year they show out every year,...
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
