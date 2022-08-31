ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wright, KY

WLWT 5

Here's the latest rain totals across Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Several inches of rain has already fallen across Greater Cincinnati and more rounds of rain is expected. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams, and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight mainly in areas of western Butler county, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
WLWT 5

At least 10 arrested after fights, shots at Ohio fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
Fort Wright, KY
Kentucky Traffic
Covington, KY
Fox 19

Driver arrested after hitting juvenile pedestrian in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly hitting a juvenile pedestrian and driving away from the crash in Forest Park Tuesday. Anthony Clardy, 36, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

All 37 beagles adopted from Ohio shelter after being rescued from a mass breeding facility

CINCINNATI — After being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, all 37 beagles brought to the Humane Association of Warren County have been adopted. Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Envigo RMS, LLC. bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to the SPCA Cincinnati.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jake Wells

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
