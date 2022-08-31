ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

ashlandsource.com

Arrows control Buckeye Valley for grid win

ASHLAND -- Ashland jumped on top early and coasted home to earn a 35-16 victory over Buckeye Valley on Friday night at Community Stadium. The Arrows rocketed out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on the strength of three Luke Bryant TD passes. The Arrows owned a 21-7 edge at the half, and remained in charge 28-16 heading to the final period.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Buckeyes flex on Notre Dame in taut season opener

COLUMBUS -- Ohio State waited a long time to vanquish the memory of last season. And while Saturday night's 21-10 win over 5th-ranked Notre Dame didn't answer every concern raised by the 2021 campaign, it did salve the wounds of a tough off-season. GALLERY: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No....
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lucas, OH
ashlandsource.com

Loudonville defense stifles Hillsdale in shutout performance

LOUDONVILLE -- It's beginning to look a lot like Loudonville teams of old in southern Ashland County. On Friday night the Redbirds turned to their defense, and they in turn turned out the lights on Hillsdale's offense to record a 14-0 victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 0. Loudonville beat Hillsdale...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

H.S. Sports Scores 9/1/22

Thursday night in Zanesville, the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team took care of business as they beat host West Muskingum in straight sets by the scores of: 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Lindsey Bryant had a solid overall performance for the ‘Skins as she racked up 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks and...
COSHOCTON, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
BELLVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario 28, Madison 14

Ontario's defeated Madison, 28-14, Friday night at Madison Comprehensive High School's Startek Stadium. (Photos by Daniel Melograna/Photographer)
ONTARIO, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

Galion High School mourns loss of a student

GALION- The Galion community was struck with the loss of a senior high school student on Tuesday, August 30. Following the loss, a letter was sent out to parents from Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. Here is the letter in its entirety:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to...
GALION, OH

