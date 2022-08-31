Read full article on original website
Arrows control Buckeye Valley for grid win
ASHLAND -- Ashland jumped on top early and coasted home to earn a 35-16 victory over Buckeye Valley on Friday night at Community Stadium. The Arrows rocketed out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on the strength of three Luke Bryant TD passes. The Arrows owned a 21-7 edge at the half, and remained in charge 28-16 heading to the final period.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Big start becomes big finish as West Holmes bowls over Licking Valley
West Holmes zipped to a quick start to key a 56-15 win over Licking Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Holmes breathed fire in front of Licking Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Buckeyes flex on Notre Dame in taut season opener
COLUMBUS -- Ohio State waited a long time to vanquish the memory of last season. And while Saturday night's 21-10 win over 5th-ranked Notre Dame didn't answer every concern raised by the 2021 campaign, it did salve the wounds of a tough off-season. GALLERY: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No....
Score no more: North Union's defense breaks down Danville
No worries, North Union's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Danville in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2. The first quarter gave North Union a 7-0 lead over Danville.
Loudonville defense stifles Hillsdale in shutout performance
LOUDONVILLE -- It's beginning to look a lot like Loudonville teams of old in southern Ashland County. On Friday night the Redbirds turned to their defense, and they in turn turned out the lights on Hillsdale's offense to record a 14-0 victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 0. Loudonville beat Hillsdale...
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
H.S. Sports Scores 9/1/22
Thursday night in Zanesville, the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team took care of business as they beat host West Muskingum in straight sets by the scores of: 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Lindsey Bryant had a solid overall performance for the ‘Skins as she racked up 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks and...
Powerhouse performance: Colonel Crawford roars to big win over East Knox
Colonel Crawford recorded a big victory over East Knox 37-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 2. Colonel Crawford drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
Northmor cancels check from Bucyrus
Northmor knocked off Bucyrus 27-7 during this Ohio football game. Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
Unwanted guests: Bats biting Ohio college students in ongoing problem
The College of Wooster is dealing with some unwelcome guests. Bats are being reported in the hallways of dorms, even biting students.
GALLERY: Ontario 28, Madison 14
Ontario's defeated Madison, 28-14, Friday night at Madison Comprehensive High School's Startek Stadium. (Photos by Daniel Melograna/Photographer)
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Firelands Co-Op opens contest to Ashland County Junior Fair participants
ASHLAND -- This summer, Firelands Electric invited 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors who live in a home receiving power from the cooperative to take part in its 2022 Virtual Junior Fair. To participate, youth showing livestock as part of the Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland County Junior Fairs were asked...
Galion High School mourns loss of a student
GALION- The Galion community was struck with the loss of a senior high school student on Tuesday, August 30. Following the loss, a letter was sent out to parents from Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. Here is the letter in its entirety:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to...
