Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
The two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated the scheme have been ordered to pay hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Bookkeeper bankrolled her side business with $650,000 she stole from bosses, feds say
This led her bosses, who owned several Georgia real estate businesses, to believe they made less money than they were, prosecutors say.
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Harvey Weinstein Granted Right To Appeal By Court, Could Be Released From Prison On Bail: Report
Harvey Weinstein could be a free man soon after his motion for leave to appeal got granted by the State of New York Court of Appeals. The disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender was granted the right to appeal two months after a denial for an appeal from the Appellate Division, First Department court in June. At the time, a five-judge panel found that trial judge James Burke's actions were appropriate and did not warrant overturning Weinstein's conviction, Page Six reported.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes requests court toss her conviction
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asked the court to toss her fraud conviction on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to avoid jail time, Bloomberg reported. Holmes’s lawyer, Amy Saharia, claimed that the 38-year-old did not misrepresent her blood-testing startup Theranos to investors and did not know she was misrepresenting the company, according to Bloomberg.
Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents
A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting
Defense attorneys ripped the conviction of a Black man who stood his ground in Georgia. The post ‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Miami Crew Faces 30 Years in Prison for Running a Fraudulent Crypto Scheme
Da Corte, Gonzalez, and Meza gathered over $4 million by purchasing crypto with stolen identification and later asking banks for a refund. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three residents of Miami – Esteban Cabrera Da Corte, Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, and Asdrubal Ramirez Meza – with defrauding banks and a cryptocurrency platform for over $4 million.
Law Firm That Represented Ghislaine Maxwell Sues Her And Family To Recoup Nearly $1M In Unpaid Legal Fees
The Denver-based law firm Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. has alleged in a lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, her brother and her husband that they are owed more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees that have accumulated since her 2020 arrest. Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are going after her for nearly...
