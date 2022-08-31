Harvey Weinstein could be a free man soon after his motion for leave to appeal got granted by the State of New York Court of Appeals. The disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender was granted the right to appeal two months after a denial for an appeal from the Appellate Division, First Department court in June. At the time, a five-judge panel found that trial judge James Burke's actions were appropriate and did not warrant overturning Weinstein's conviction, Page Six reported.

