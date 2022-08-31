ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Nft#Crime#Attorneys#Money Laundering#Web3 Policy#The Wall Street Journal#Nycdl#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
International Business Times

Harvey Weinstein Granted Right To Appeal By Court, Could Be Released From Prison On Bail: Report

Harvey Weinstein could be a free man soon after his motion for leave to appeal got granted by the State of New York Court of Appeals. The disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender was granted the right to appeal two months after a denial for an appeal from the Appellate Division, First Department court in June. At the time, a five-judge panel found that trial judge James Burke's actions were appropriate and did not warrant overturning Weinstein's conviction, Page Six reported.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes requests court toss her conviction

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asked the court to toss her fraud conviction on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to avoid jail time, Bloomberg reported. Holmes’s lawyer, Amy Saharia, claimed that the 38-year-old did not misrepresent her blood-testing startup Theranos to investors and did not know she was misrepresenting the company, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents

A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
WALTERBORO, SC
cryptopotato.com

Miami Crew Faces 30 Years in Prison for Running a Fraudulent Crypto Scheme

Da Corte, Gonzalez, and Meza gathered over $4 million by purchasing crypto with stolen identification and later asking banks for a refund. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three residents of Miami – Esteban Cabrera Da Corte, Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, and Asdrubal Ramirez Meza – with defrauding banks and a cryptocurrency platform for over $4 million.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy