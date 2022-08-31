Read full article on original website
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses
Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
Credit Unions Weigh the Risks and Benefits of Expanding Crypto Offerings
Credit unions (CUs) have delayed their entry into the market for cryptocurrency products and services, largely because financial regulations bar CUs from holding digital assets on their balance sheets. At the same time, many credit union executives say they do not fully understand digital currencies — and they do not believe their members have much of an understanding, either.
SMBs — and Their FIs — Share Cross-Border Payments Pain
Efforts to modernize and speed up the B2B cross-border payment experience have lagged similar efforts to improve the online payment experience for consumers, resulting in processes that are often complicated and filled with friction. For small and midsize businesses (SMBs), they’re often prohibitively so. In fact, 27% of them rank...
Open Banking Powers European Merchants With SlimPay, Tink Partnership
Payment service provider SlimPay and FinTech Tink are partnering to enable frictionless account-to-account payments across Europe, powered by open banking. “Our partnership with Tink means SlimPay can leverage open banking across several markets using one single partner,” SlimPay CEO Jérôme Traisnel said in a Tuesday (Sept. 6) Tink blog post. “And by launching SlimCollect, we offer merchants a secure account-to-account payments service with which to collect their recurring revenue.”
Boots Launching Online Marketplace as Part of Digital Transformation
Boots is set to debut an online marketplace next year that will let third-party brands sell their wares through the Walgreens-owned U.K. health and beauty retailer as it undergoes a “digital transformation.”. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 6) news release, Boots Marketplace is scheduled to launch in the spring...
B2B Payments Complexity Challenged by Speed, Fraud and Fees
Although payments systems have been around for centuries, building a reliable, modern and scalable system is rife with challenges, Shruthi Murthy, head of engineering at Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS in an interview. No matter the location, no matter the payments modality — digital or offline — these systems have focused...
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A
Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
Working Capital Still King When Funding Business Needs
Working capital, at a high level, represents a firm’s ability to meet short-term obligations — the bills to be paid, the money on hand that’s needed to keep operations humming. From an accounting standpoint, the main drivers of working capital are receivables, inventory and payables, which translates...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations
Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
Coromandel Provides $25M in Credit to Nectar to Finance Short-Term Rental Businesses
Coromandel Capital has announced that it will be providing $25 million for a senior secured credit facility to Nectar, which gives cash flow financing for real estate entrepreneurs, a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). Nectar will use this to help short-term rental operators get advances on future revenue. This...
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
Report: Chobani Says Market Conditions Caused Withdrawal of IPO
After announcing in March that it was delaying its planned initial public offering (IPO), yogurt company Chobani announced Friday (Sept. 2) that it is withdrawing the IPO. The company said in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has decided not to pursue the IPO and that no securities had been sold.
Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia
Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
BNPL Provider Tabby Expands to Egypt to Serve Growing eCommerce Market
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) payments and shopping app Tabby has launched in Egypt, saying its buy now, pay later (BNPL) option will serve the growing number of consumers in the country who are using eCommerce. Tabby works with many brands and offers consumers a “Split in 4” product...
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal
Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
