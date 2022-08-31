ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tig Notaro Joins Season 3 Of 'The Morning Show'

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has locked in another high-profile new addition to its Season 3 cast. Tig Notaro has been tapped for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm . as well as Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role.

Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks (Hamm).

The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, focusing on the group that puts together the network’s morning show. Season 2 found the team emerging from the wreckage of hosts Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the Season 2 cast included Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Production is currently underway.

Charlotte Stoudt is Season 3 executive producer and showrunner under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+. Executive producers include Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

The Morning Show was recently nominated for three Emmys including for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Harden. Crudup won an Emmy in 2020.

Notaro co-created, executive produced and starred in the Amazon comedy series One Mississippi . She had a role on Transparent and has been recurring on Star Trek: Discovery . The actor-writer-comedian, who earned an Emmy nomination for writing the 2015 special Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted , is repped by CAA and Ziffren.

