‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think Adam and Chloe Could Be an Interesting Match

By Produced by Digital Editors
 4 days ago

Sometimes, The Young and the Restless gives fans what they want. And for many, their dreams of a union between Adam Newman and Sally Spectra came true for a while. But the two called it quits, and although Sally has been trying to get Adam back, viewers have another candidate to keep his bed warm. Fans think Adam and Chloe could be an interesting match.

Adam broke up with Sally to protect her

Sally is one of Y&R ‘s leading ladies , and she’s depicted as highly ambitious. Once Spectra sets her sights on something or someone, it’s hard for her to get deterred. Sally had a villain arc for a while but relaxed her conniving ways when she and Adam crossed paths. Adam even became sort of her hero because he always gave her sound business and personal advice and helped her further her career.

During Adam’s short-lived stint as Newman Media’s chief executive officer, he instated Sally as the chief operating officer, a position she’d eyed for a while. He also ensured Sally was sheltered from criticism to ensure she gave her all to work. The two largely maintained an aura of professionalism but grew affectionate toward each other.

Unable to hide their feelings, Adam and Sally consummated their relationship and became a couple . However, Adam’s fight with his sister, Victori Newman , for the CEO position got in the way of his relationship with Sally. Adam had to end their passionate romance to prevent her from losing her job.

Adam knows how ruthless his sister can be, and she’s been ruling with an iron fist lately. Each sibling is trying to prove they have what it takes to head the family company, and Victoria might have the right leverage against Adam if he continues with his relationship with Sally.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans want to see Adam and Chloe together

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhY4B_0hcrCC2l00
‘The Young and the Restless’ actors Elizabeth Hendrickson and Justin Hartley as Chloe and Adam | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Although fans have mourned the end of #Ally, some are glad Adam and Sally parted ways and think they have the perfect woman for him.

Y&R fan Danes_Amy wrote on Twitter : “Chloe has chemistry with this Adam. #YR needs a really forbidden, passionate storyline. The greatest romances start as something that shouldn’t be but is … That’s #Aloe.”

Another fan replied, “Very thin line between love and hate, and I have been questioning how she truly feels about him.”

That’s because the two don’t have the best history — Chloe has tried to kill Adam several times .

Their issues began in 2013 when Adam killed Chloe’s daughter Delia Abbott in a hit-and-run. Chloe fell into a long period of grief, leading her to unravel and seek revenge against Adam. She tried to kill him multiple times, including in a cabin explosion.

She eventually left Genoa City to seek help but returned. Given their past, Adam and Chloe likely won’t cross paths romantically. However, as Danes_Amy pointed out, their rocky past could lend itself to a “forbidden, passionate storyline.”

How Chelsea ties into Adam and Chloe’s relationship on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam and Chloe’s past also involves a mutual friend, Chelsea. He and Chelsea also have a complicated history. The two married and divorced, and after finding out she was pregnant, Chelsea tried hiding her child’s paternity from Adam — upon Chloe’s advice.

Chelsea and Chloe are best friends who also have a thriving business relationship. So, Chloe falling in love with her BFF’s ex and archenemy might not be in the cards. Chloe has come far in her healing journey, but she doesn’t appear to want a romance with him, given the factors involved.

shona allen
4d ago

🤢 Why because she seem bored and Mean to Adam every chance she gets? No way! send her away with the kids & kevin somewhere plze! tht may work

