Sylvester Stallone’s brother praises actor for overcoming ‘tough obstacles’ amid divorce

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6xAz_0hcrC5wv00

Sylvester Stallone ’s brother has praised the actor for finishing his TV series amid “tough obstacles” within his personal life.

Earlier this month, the Rocky actor’s wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce .

On Wednesday (31 August), Sylvester shared a video from his last days on set of his forthcoming TV series Tulsa King .

“This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind blowing production [that] has just ended in Oklahoma. Though it was a long time to be away it was worth it and to work with fantastic talent in front and behind the camera,” Sylvester wrote.

The actor’s brother Frank commented on the post: “We are so proud of you, through tough obstacles the real pros show up and deliver.”

He added the hashtags: “Brotherhood” and “#loyalty”.

On 19 August, Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” from Stallone in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Reports of Stallone and Flavin’s divorce came days after Stallone covered up a tattoo of his wife with one of his late dog Butkus.

Stallone also denied reports that he and his wife sought to end their relationship over a disagreement concerning his rottweiler, Dwight, and that a dispute over the dog provoked a series of other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

In her divorce filing, Flavin, 54, accused Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents state.

The Independent

The Independent

