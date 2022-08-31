ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Local toy company makes 'Storrowed'-inspired toy, ornament

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges. Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts

ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
ROWLEY, MA
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Union members hold Labor Day demonstration, protest at Downtown hotel over worker benefits

BOSTON (WHDH) - Union workers and advocates chanting “Justice! Now!” crowded outside a Downtown hotel in Boston, marking Labor Day with a demonstration. Workers carrying Boston Local 26 signs protested outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Monday. Members claimed the hotel has not been granting workers the same wages, benefits and protections other union-protected hotel employees in Boston have.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham closes

WALTHAM - For nearly a century, Landmark's Embassy Theatre in Waltham brought a lot of excitement to moviegoers. Now it's shutting down due to lack of ticket sales. "Today is our last day open to the public," said assistant manager Andy Johnson. "Since COVID, trying to get people to come back to the theatre has been difficult." The Los Angeles Company that owns the theatre says the decline in ticket sales are behind the decision to close. The theatre opened up nearby in 1928 then came to Pine Street. Johnson says the staff was told on Friday they are...
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Crews cleaning up after another 'Allston Christmas'

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Works crews are cleaning up after another year of ‘Allston Christmas.’. The busy college move-in weekend traditionally leaves piles of mattresses, furniture, clothes, and all other types of discarded items from people moving out as leases end and begin on September 1. 2022 was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Vote for Mass. haunted hotel as one of nation's favorites

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As spooky season approaches, a Fall River hotel is in the running to become America’s favorite haunted hotel, according to a poll run by USA Today. As part of the outlet’s annual Readers’ Choice series, 20 hotels from around the country are in the...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Garden honors Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy

CHARLTON, Mass. - Honoring one of their own, a group of Young Marines are paying tribute to Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy. Clardy, who served as a marine, was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in 2016 when his vehicle was struck by another driver. On Saturday, Young Marines were putting...
CHARLTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
LYNN, MA

