Sydney Sweeney Admitted Her Family Is ‘a Little More Conservative’

Sydney Sweeney found herself trending over the weekend after she threw a surprise birthday party for her mom . The double Emmy nominee posted photos and videos from the hoedown-themed celebration to her Instagram page and things quickly took a turn. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out details that led them to believe that Sweeney’s family, and even Sweeney herself, could potentially hold conservative political views.

Sydney Sweeney started trending after she threw her mom a hoedown-themed party

In one of the pictures that Sweeney posted, a man that Sweeney’s mom is embracing (presumably her mother’s boyfriend) is wearing a blue lives matter T-shirt. Other photos from the celebration showed guests donning MAGA-inspired baseball hats. Sweeney carefully cropped out most of the guests who were wearing said hats out of the photos she posted. However, her younger brother posted the unedited photos to his personal Instagram page.

The ‘Euphoria’ star responded to the claims about her family on Twitter

It didn’t take long for the speculation to reach Sweeney. The White Lotus actor quickly responded via her Twitter page. However, her statement seemed to only add fuel to the fire. “You guys, this is wild,” Sweeney shared. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone, and Happy Birthday, Mom!”

Sweeney revealed that her family is a little conservative

For her part, Sweeney has been pretty tight-lipped about where she personally stands politically. However, she has shared that her family is a bit conservative. In fact, she actually rejected her original audition for Euphoria because she was concerned about what her family would do or say.

“What’s crazy—and this is going to sound really bad—is when I first got sent the audition, I was too nervous to go do it,” Sweeney revealed StyleCaster . “I grew up in a smaller town with my family, who are a little more conservative, and I was like, ‘They’re going to kill me if I do something like this.’ The audition got sent again to me. I read it again, and I was like, ‘This is so incredible. How could I pass an opportunity like this?’ I’ll just really try to explain this to my mom one day.”

Sweeney’s younger brother follows Donald Trump on Instagram

In particular, Sweeney’s younger brother seems to lean a bit more conservative. He follows Donald Trump and a number of other conservative pages on Instagram. He’s also seemingly supported the former President on his Instagram page previously. So while Sweeney has insisted that people “stop making assumptions” about her family, there seem to be quite a few clues that have led people to believe that her family supports Trump.

