DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
03-11-13-14-33-35
(three, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Play 3 Day
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
Play 3 Night
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
Play 4 Day
9-3-9-2
(nine, three, nine, two)
Play 4 Night
9-4-8-8
(nine, four, eight, eight)
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
