Delaware State

DE Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000

Lucky For Life

05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Multi-Win Lotto

03-11-13-14-33-35

(three, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Play 3 Day

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

Play 3 Night

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

Play 4 Day

9-3-9-2

(nine, three, nine, two)

Play 4 Night

9-4-8-8

(nine, four, eight, eight)

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (two, three, zero, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced. Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said. She has canceled a full schedule of events, including an important address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, the announcement said. That event is being rescheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Chicago. Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms, the announcement said.
ILLINOIS STATE
Phillies trying to hold on, end lengthy postseason drought

Nothing has come easy this year for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are trying to reach the postseason for the first time in over a decade. They started poorly, going 22-29 before manager Joe Girardi was fired. New skipper Rob Thompson won his first eight games, but not long after that, Bryce Harper went down with a broken thumb. While he was out, the Phillies played well enough that they were in the National League’s second wild-card spot when he returned late last month, but now they’ve dropped six of seven. Philadelphia hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011, the second-longest drought in the majors. The Phillies are overshadowed somewhat by Seattle, which is in good shape to make the postseason for the first time since 2001, but a playoff appearance would also be a key step for Philadelphia, now in its fourth season since signing Harper. After losing 5-3 to San Francisco on Sunday on a ninth-inning homer by Wilmer Flores, the Phillies are 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild card. They were swept three straight by the Giants after dropping two of three at Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

