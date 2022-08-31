Man arrested for series of ag thefts in Tulare County, deputies say

Tulare County detectives have a man in jail accused of a series of ag business thefts.

The sheriff's office responded to businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove and Woodlake areas throughout August.

Victims reported thefts of ATV's, vehicles, tools, equipment and fruit.

Through their investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck from Exeter as the suspect in these crimes.

Officials served five search warrants last Thursday and recovered about $36,000 in stolen property.

Tenbroeck was found and arrested at a Tulare motel on Monday.

His bond is set at $135,000.