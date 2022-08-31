ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

6-5-3-8

(six, five, three, eight)

