Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers’ plan relies on tapping part of what is projected to be a $5 billion state budget surplus. Deciding how to spend that money will be the focus of the Legislature’s work next year as it evaluates the governor’s budget proposal and passes its own two-year spending plan. “We have to do this if we finally want to make a difference for kids,” Evers, a former teacher, administrator and state superintendent for schools, said at the news conference. “We have to do this. ... This is an opportunity of a lifetime.” Evers will formally introduce the education funding plan next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO