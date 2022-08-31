Read full article on original website
State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements
The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
At Oregon State Fair, table setting is a competition in artful placement of knives, forks and plates
The Oregon State Fair brings hundreds of thousands people to Salem each year. They come for the rides, the shows, the food … and the competitions. One of the most unusual involves a skill many of us practice at home every day. While there’s no prize money involved, reputation is on the line — but how exactly do you judge table setting?
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in September
The Oregon State Fair wraps up, the Pendleton Round-Up kicks off, dahlias are in bloom, and Oktoberfest has us raising our steins. While September might be the most packed month for things to do in Portland, from Labor Day events to the TBA Festival and start of the fall arts season, these last weeks of summer are also a prime time to get out and explore Oregon, from blooming flower fields to coastal car shows to multiple Oktoberfests. Prost!
beachconnection.net
UPDATE: Lincoln City's D River Access Health Advisory is Lifted - Central Oregon Coast
UPDATE: THE WATER ADVISORY IS OVER. RECREATING IN THE WATER IS OK AGAIN ------ (Lincoln City, Oregon) – A very popular beach on the central Oregon coast is now under a health advisory, with officials saying you should stay out of the water. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) D...
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks are blown out by Georgia
Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.ium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below are initlal live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.
kptv.com
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination. Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from...
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.
The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
KCBY
East Waldo Area moved to Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation level due to Cedar Creek Fire
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for the following areas:. Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure...
kezi.com
Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ARDENT GOURMET: Review of The Pelican Brewery Restaurant in Pacific City
They came vertically stacked on a spindle much like a toddler’s stacking toy. But they were distinctly organic, glistening with oil, which was suggestive of life. You eyed them carefully and then, before they might react, snatched one and chomped. Crunchy, salty, oily, oniony, with zero finesse, The Pelican Brewery’s onion rings – of the panko school — were great. With their spicy aioli and BBQ sauces they were greater yet.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man hurt when car runs into ditch
A Lebanon man was injured Thursday, Aug. 24, when his car ran off the road on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. According to the Oregon State Police, Elwood Damon Houston, 81, of Lebanon, was eastbound near Milepost 34, east of Quartzville Road, when his vehicle ran into a ditch after negotiating a curve. The vehicle struck a road sign, then a rock wall.
hereisoregon.com
S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is a thrift store that also rescues and adopts out cats in Eugene
If you throw a proverbial stone in Oregon, you’re pretty likely to hit a thrift store. In Eugene, S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is not only a thrift shop where you can find gently loved items of all kinds but it’s also a cat adoption center. The shop is located...
kptv.com
FOUND: Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman. Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.
