Corvallis, OR

Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in September

The Oregon State Fair wraps up, the Pendleton Round-Up kicks off, dahlias are in bloom, and Oktoberfest has us raising our steins. While September might be the most packed month for things to do in Portland, from Labor Day events to the TBA Festival and start of the fall arts season, these last weeks of summer are also a prime time to get out and explore Oregon, from blooming flower fields to coastal car shows to multiple Oktoberfests. Prost!
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why

(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
SEASIDE, OR
Portland Tribune

ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member

The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
SWEET HOME, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ARDENT GOURMET: Review of The Pelican Brewery Restaurant in Pacific City

They came vertically stacked on a spindle much like a toddler’s stacking toy. But they were distinctly organic, glistening with oil, which was suggestive of life. You eyed them carefully and then, before they might react, snatched one and chomped. Crunchy, salty, oily, oniony, with zero finesse, The Pelican Brewery’s onion rings – of the panko school — were great. With their spicy aioli and BBQ sauces they were greater yet.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
POLK COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON

WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
WOODBURN, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon man hurt when car runs into ditch

A Lebanon man was injured Thursday, Aug. 24, when his car ran off the road on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. According to the Oregon State Police, Elwood Damon Houston, 81, of Lebanon, was eastbound near Milepost 34, east of Quartzville Road, when his vehicle ran into a ditch after negotiating a curve. The vehicle struck a road sign, then a rock wall.
LEBANON, OR

