ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

Cash 3 Midday

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

2-5-7-8

(two, five, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-2-6

(nine, three, two, six)

Lucky For Life

05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

16-22-26-32-38

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (two, three, zero, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced. Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said. She has canceled a full schedule of events, including an important address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, the announcement said. That event is being rescheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Chicago. Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms, the announcement said.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a plant that manufactures wood veneers. It quickly burned through homes, pushed by 35-mph (56-kph) winds, and by evening had engulfed 4 square miles (10.3 square kilometers) of ground. Annie Peterson said she was sitting on the porch of her home near the Roseburg facility when “all of a sudden we heard a big boom and all that smoke was just rolling over toward us.” Very quickly her home and about a dozen others were on fire. She said members of her church helped evacuate her and her son, who is immobile. She said the scene of smoke and flames looked like “the world was coming to an end.”
WEED, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy