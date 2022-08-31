AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-8-1
(one, eight, one)
Cash 3 Midday
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
Cash 4 Evening
2-5-7-8
(two, five, seven, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
9-3-2-6
(nine, three, two, six)
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
16-22-26-32-38
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
