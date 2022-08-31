KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
Daily Pick 3
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
Super Kansas Cash
01-02-06-23-25, Cash Ball: 14
(one, two, six, twenty-three, twenty-five; Cash Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 14-24, White Balls: 10-13
(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-four; White Balls: ten, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
