ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

7-3-5, WB: 3

(seven, three, five; WB: three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:. (sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-four) (eight, twelve, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one) Quick Draw Midday. 03-04-06-09-11-13-14-19-23-35-37-38-41-44-48-49-53-56-66-71, BE: 38. (three, four, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-six, seventy-one; BE: thirty-eight)
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The heavy rain that caused street flooding and forced the closure of major roads in Rhode Island on Labor Day continued on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according to a weather service report, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. A flood warning that remained in effect in northern parts of the state was extended north into Massachusetts and west into northeast Connecticut. Rainfall totals were lower in neighboring states, although Sterling, Connecticut, along the state border, received more than 7 inches and Attleboro, Massachusetts, got almost 5 1/2 inches. The rain blocked Interstate 95 and other roads in and around Providence and stranded several drivers on Monday, but the roadway was reopened later in the evening, the state Transportation Department said in a tweet.
CRANSTON, RI
The Associated Press

World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe. The ride has remained closed since the Aug. 15, 2021 accident. Park officials did not say if the accident influenced their decision to permanently close the coaster, which has operated for 19 years and drawn 18 million riders. In a statement announcing the closure, the park noted it “legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new an reimagined ride experience.” It said more details about its plans would be disclosed in the future.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Associated Press

Hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny. The hiker, whose name was not released, had been descending from Mount Cabot when she started experiencing a serious medical condition. The hiker’s fiancé called 911 requesting assistance.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
The Associated Press

Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers’ plan relies on tapping part of what is projected to be a $5 billion state budget surplus. Deciding how to spend that money will be the focus of the Legislature’s work next year as it evaluates the governor’s budget proposal and passes its own two-year spending plan. “We have to do this if we finally want to make a difference for kids,” Evers, a former teacher, administrator and state superintendent for schools, said at the news conference. “We have to do this. ... This is an opportunity of a lifetime.” Evers will formally introduce the education funding plan next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Truck tire blowout causes crash, killing 11-year-old girl

SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday afternoon’s crash. The other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The dead include pilot Jason Winters, activist Sandy Williams, winemaker Ross Andrew Mickel, his pregnant wife Lauren Hilty and their child Remy Mickel. Also killed were passengers Joanne Mera, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig and Gabrielle Hanna. The Coast Guard did not provide hometowns.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

2 dead in small plane crash in southeast Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a rural area of southeast Tennessee, officials said. Crash reports began coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to news outlets, which cited a statement from the Bradley County Emergency Management Agency. After a brief search, the crash site was found in a heavily wooded area near the Polk County line, the statement said. Debris from a single-engine prop plane was scattered across several hundred yards, and the two people aboard were dead, authorities said. Their identities weren’t immediately released. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of the Cessna 182P near Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
The Associated Press

New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office. Griffin was previously convicted n federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. The ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are vying for the chance to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who’s opted not to seek a third term. Democrats have a simpler decision. Attorney General Maura Healey — she would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor if she wins — is facing no challengers after the only other Democrat on the ballot dropped out of the running. Republican voters in the state will become just the latest to decide whether the party will further embrace Trumpism or is ready to move back toward the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters have nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party’s chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy