Miami, FL

Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium puts spotlight on HBCUs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium is hosting the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday. The game will feature the Florida A&M University Rattlers facing off against the Jackson State University Tigers. “Whoever wins this game has a leg up in the conference race,” said FAMU Head Coach Willie...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
secretmiami.com

This Intimate Lounge Is Miami’s First-Ever Vinyl Record Listening Bar

If you make your way over to Wynwood looking for Miami’s first record listening bar, you’d have to know exactly where to find it or you might miss it. That’s because it’s tucked away in an alley and there isn’t a name or a sign in sight! Just a lone black door. However, once you step in to see the low lighting and leather couches, you’d know you’re in the right place.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Jackson, Northwestern Renew ‘Soul Bowl' Football Rivalry Friday

Friday night, the latest edition of a classic South Florida rivalry took place with the annual 'Soul Bowl' football game between Miami's Northwestern Senior High School and Jackson Senior High School. In front of fans of both programs, the 52nd edition of the game that once packed over 46,000 fans...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
BOCA RATON, FL
Rickey Smiley
sflcn.com

Caribbean Culture Fest Serves More Musical Flavor In Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Cultural Events presented by Madame Gougousse returns with an out-of-this-earth flavorful talents. Caribbean Culture Fest Organizer, Staff, and Team have opened the box office with a line-up of artists preparing to hit the CCF Stage. This year expect to enjoy a festival with more Musical...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamidolphins.com

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off presented by NIKE for more than 450 South Florida High School Student Athletes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off in collaboration with NIKE for 475 high school student-athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to provide youth football players with an enriching gameday experience on Saturday, August 27. As part of preseason game-day...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
islandernews.com

Celebrating 62 years of marriage!

Theodore and Dorothy Malinin, who purchased their home in Holiday Colony in 1967 and raised four children there, are celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary on September 4. Dr. Ted Malinin is a retired faculty member from the University of Miami Medical School. Dorothy Malinin taught chemistry at Ransom Everglades School and played the violin at many events on the Key.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

