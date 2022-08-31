ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour Brings Boundless Energy to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

In the 19 years since the release of his self-titled debut album, Dierks Bentley has gone through many moments of musical evolution. After first making his mark with "What Was I Thinkin,'" he's continued to experiment, shifting from romantic ballads to party anthems and bluegrass stompers. When Bentley strolled onto the Bridgestone Arena stage on Friday (Aug. 26) for his Beers on Me Tour stop in Nashville, the country hitmaker made a conscious effort to perform tracks from each of those creative chapters.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Sierra Hull Announces Fall 2022 Headlining Tour

Grammy Award-nominated mandolinist and singer-songwriter Sierra Hull is hitting the road for a lengthy headlining tour later this year. Beginning on Sept. 18, the Tennessee native will bring her full band to an array of venues across the country. The trek, which kicks off with an appearance at the Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., will give fans the opportunity to hear tracks from throughout her accomplished career, as well as a sampling of brand new material. Select dates will feature support from Lindsay Lou and Taylor Rae. On Sept. 30, Hull will take the stage as the opening act for The Infamous Stringdusters' outdoor performance at Asheville's Salvage Station.
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
The Boot

Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]

A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
The Boot

Margo Price Takes a Psychedelic Journey in ‘Been to the Mountain’ [WATCH]

A soul-searching look to the past accompanies a headlong gallop into the future in the new music video for Margo Price's "Been to the Mountain." The Americana star proclaims in the song's lyrics all the past selves she has been -- lover, child, drifter, bride, queen, and more. Over a driving, fuzzy guitar and a looming church organ, Price recounts this journey with Stevie Nicks-inspired vocal power and looks to the horizon to discover what's next.
The Boot

Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]

Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
The Boot

Craig Morgan Recounts the Day His Son, Jerry, Drowned in Memoir Excerpt

Craig Morgan will release his memoir, God, Family, Country, this fall. Within it, the country star details his time in the U.S. military, his rise in country music in the early 2000s and more. Morgan also writes about the heart-wrenching day that changed his life forever: the day when his son, Jerry, drowned while tubing on Kentucky Lake in July of 2016. In People's exclusive excerpts from the book, Morgan describes exactly what happened on that day and his journey of grief afterward.
The Boot

The Boot

