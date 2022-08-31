ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

4-1-4-5, WB: 9

(four, one, four, five; WB: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

