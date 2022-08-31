Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
4-1-4-5, WB: 9
(four, one, four, five; WB: nine)
