cw39.com
Stormy days end soon, one last good chance Wednesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A few isolated storms are possible today, but Wednesday will be Houston’s best rain-chance day this week as a weak front delivers scattered storms. Wednesday’s rain won’t fall everywhere. I have the chance at 50%, meaning I expect about half of the land in Southeast Texas to get wet, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.
cw39.com
Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
cw39.com
Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
cw39.com
Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings
HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
cw39.com
Lone Star Flight Museum hosts Labor Day Celebration
HOUSTON (CW39) — On the holiday that celebrates the American working man and woman, a museum that celebrates some of the human race’s greatest achievements is hosting an event. The Labor Day Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lone Star Flight Museum located at...
cw39.com
Police arrest 2 suspected robbers after 30-minute chase around Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A group of men led Houston police on a wild ride over the weekend in a chase that last more than a half-hour. Police said a call around 11 p.m. on Saturday came out as an aggravated robbery. Officers located the suspected vehicle and gave chase.
cw39.com
Cougars’ Baxa, Tune earn American weekly honors
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a thrilling triple overtime game over UTSA this weekend, Houston’s Bubba Baxa and Clayton Tune have garnered the attention of the American Athletic Conference with their weekly honors. Baxa delivered two go-ahead 35-yard field goals, coming in the fourth quarter and overtime earning him...
cw39.com
HPD: Man hospitalized in Third Ward shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking into a shooting at a convenience store in the Third Ward that happened at midnight Tuesday morning that left a man in the hospital. Officers with Houston police were called to a store at 3014 Scott Street just after midnight and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
cw39.com
Man found shot dead after concert in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after a shooting happened following a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston on Sunday night, police said. Police were called to the area at 7326 Southwest Freeway at 11:40 p.m. to find an adult male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cw39.com
Final day of free admission at Holocaust Museum Houston for active duty military
Armed Forces Day celebrates active duty military. Veterans Day thanks those whose brave service in the armed forces has come to an end. Memorial Day honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Labor Day is a big party for most as the holiday exists to recognize...
cw39.com
No car seat? What can happen to a child during an accident
HOUSTON (CW39) — September is Baby Safety Month, and this week we are talking to a pediatrician about the importance of car seat safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 46% of car seats and boosters are incorrectly installed. We asked the experts on the importance...
cw39.com
Man shot by ex-wife’s boyfriend outside home in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was shot and injured after showing up at his ex-wife’s residence in east Harris County, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 14000 block of Bandera Street around midnight on Monday night. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
