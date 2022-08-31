City of Boston Welcomes College and University Students to Boston

City provides update on student move-in preparations

Today, City officials from several departments and agencies provided an update on the city's preparations as college and university students move into Boston, and helped ensure they have a smooth transition into their new homes and communities.

“The City of Boston is home to colleges and universities that attract students and families from all over the world,” said Chief of Operations Dion Irish. “We are excited to welcome students, families and visitors through the weekend. I’m grateful to the many city workers who have started preparations and will be working to ensure that all of our incoming students have safe housing, access to city services and understand how to be good neighbors.”

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons will be out in the neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1 to address constituent questions and to distribute informational materials. They will also be doing walkthroughs and flagging any potential issues they come across as a result of student move-in to the appropriate City departments. Residents can connect with their neighborhoods liaisons at boston.gov/ons.

New and current residents are encouraged to connect with Boston 311 to report non-emergency issues and get information. There are three ways to do so:

Call 617-635-4500,

visit boston.gov/311,

or download the BOS:311 app.

The app is available in the google play and iOS store and currently has a student move-in specific section to streamline reporting.

With the help of the community and local universities, Boston has seen a significant decrease in poorly maintained student housing. As we continue to build this great community collaboration, the City asks students to embrace their respective communities and be a good neighbor by doing the following:

Properly dispose of trash

Keep noise to a minimum (your neighbors may have; young children, work….)

Do not block exits with bikes, bins etc.

Do not take batteries out of smoke alarms

The City’s Inspectional Services, Transportation, Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services, Fire, Police and Public Works departments are conducting housing inspections (upon request), trash inspections, and distributing informational brochures in neighborhoods with large student populations.

Inspectors will conduct walkthroughs of areas heavily populated with students including but not limited to; Allston, Brighton, Back Bay, Fenway, Mission Hill and Beacon Hill. While canvassing these areas inspectors will distribute informational flyers, offer on the spot inspections and answer questions related to city services.

City officials would like to remind students to avoid used furniture, and to notify their landlord immediately in the event of a suspected infestation. In addition, information pertaining to rodent control can be found on our website, questions regarding the housing code can be found here.

The Boston Transportation Department will be implementing on-street parking restrictions on streets in Allston, Brighton, Fenway, Mission Hill, South Boston, Back Bay and the North End to help provide parking spaces for vehicles being used by new residents and students moving into those areas. In addition, on-street parking restrictions signage will be posted in affected neighborhoods. The City encourages residents, students and families to please pay attention to posted signs. For more information on street restrictions, visit boston.gov/moving.

Students and new residents, especially those living along the Orange Line, are reminded of the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown in effect until September 19. More information on alternative methods of travel in Boston can be found at boston.gov/orangeline.

Bluebikes is our public bike share system. With more than 400 stations and 4000 bikes, it's a fast and convenient way to get around the Greater Boston area. Many of Boston's colleges and universities provide discounts on annual passes for students, faculty and staff. Check with your university's transportation office to see if you are eligible. To help people get around during the MBTA Orange Line shutdown, the City of Boston is offering free 30-day passes through September 18. The passes are available to anyone, and provide an unlimited number of 45-minute trips at no cost. Find out more at boston.gov/bluebikes. For more information on biking safely in Boston, visit boston.gov/boston-by-bike.

The Public Works Code Enforcement Division will be issuing citations for the improper storage of household trash. Residents are asked to place their trash and recycling on the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, or set it out the night before after 5:00 p.m. Trash trucks will be circulating through key student move-in neighborhoods to collect discarded items that have been illegally placed on the curb. New residents are strongly encouraged to download the City’s free Trash Day app at: boston.gov/trash-day. Residents can view their collection schedules, set reminders, and search a directory of hundreds of household items to find out the right way to dispose of them. Mattresses and household furniture can be left curbside on your scheduled pick-up day. Items such as televisions, air conditioners and refrigerators require a special pick-up. To schedule an appointment, contact 311.

Students are encouraged to visit boston.gov/moving for more information regarding parking restrictions and permits, trash removal and restrictions, and rental requirements.