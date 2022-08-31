CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
13-14-28-29-34
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Play3 Day
7-3-5, WB: 3
(seven, three, five; WB: three)
Play3 Night
3-7-2, WB: 7
(three, seven, two; WB: seven)
Play4 Day
4-1-4-5, WB: 9
(four, one, four, five; WB: nine)
Play4 Night
3-8-2-5, WB: 9
(three, eight, two, five; WB: nine)
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
Comments / 0