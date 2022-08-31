Read full article on original website
'A total disruptor to how we do business': Cleveland Clinic's new patient experience metric
Since their initial rollout in 2019, plan of care visits — which bring nurses and providers to the patient's bedside together — have become characteristic of the way care is delivered and managed across Cleveland Clinic. They've become so beneficial that the system has done away with chasing other experience scores, such as patients' likelihood to recommend.
MercyOne to switch from Cerner to Epic EHR
MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which fully acquired the Clive, Iowa-based health system Sept. 1. MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a partnership between Catholic Health Initiatives, now Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, and Trinity. It operated as a joint venture until this year, when Trinity entered into an agreement with CommonSpirit to purchase all MercyOne facilities and assets.
6 recent health equity study findings
Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. 2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance,...
Controlling costs of service: Every dollar counts
Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.
Telehealth diagnosing highly accurate, Mayo Clinic study finds
Researchers from Mayo Clinic have found that telehealth can be just as accurate as in-person visits for diagnosing a variety of medical conditions, according to a Sept. 2 study in JAMA Network Open. The study analyzed 2,393 Mayo Clinic patients who had a new clinical problem assessed via a telemedicine...
6 recent diversity leader moves
Becker's reported about six diversity leadership appointments at healthcare organizations since June 30:. 1. Walgreens Boots Alliance selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. 2. The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O....
Marilyn Drone appointed CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Calif. Ms. Drone brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Sept. 2 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served COO and chief nursing officer of Providence St....
Practices see more patients, bill more after private equity acquisitions: study
Private equity firms that acquire physician-owned practices may be upcoding or up-charging insurance, according to researchers at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. The study, published Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, compared financial data from 578 private equity-acquired practices and 2,874 similar independent practices....
The cause and effect of Ketul Patel focusing on building his dream team of employees
Ketul J. Patel is the chief executive officer of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the division president of the Pacific Northwest CommonSpirit Health. Mr. Patel will be interviewing with Scott Becker, the founder of Becker's Healthcare, at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
University of Iowa Health Care announces 3 expansion plans
Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has announced three developments to the university's 10-year campus master plan. The following projects are moving into the planning phase, according to a Sept. 2 article on the health system's website. 1. An expanded emergency department, including new spaces for behavioral health and...
Kim Schneider named Tower Health vice president
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Kim Schneider its new vice president of talent acquisitions, effective this month. Ms. Schneider has served Tower Health since 2009 in various human resources capacities, according to a Sept. 2 release. She has extensive experience in talent acquisition and will be responsible for all recruitment in her new role, the release said.
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center ends labor and delivery services
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center closed its maternity ward Sept.1 due to the state's declining fertility rate, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sept. 2. "Patient demand for the maternal unit has remained low as births have declined over the last few years in the Salt Lake City area," the hospital said in a statement shared with the publication.
