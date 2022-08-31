Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO