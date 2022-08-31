ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Meghan Trainor
toofab.com

Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Investigates 'Magic Loogie'

More "Don't Worry Darling" drama...and this time it's not Florence Pugh or Shia LaBeouf. A statement from Chris Pine's rep went wide to multiple media outlets on Tuesday morning. "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy