epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
toofab.com
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son's Meltdown on Car Ride Back from Vacation
"I know it's been fun, but vacation's over! OK?" Andy Cohen is sharing some highly relatable adventures in parenting. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old Bravo boss shared a video of his 3-year-old Benjamin Allen throwing a tantrum while driving back from their family vacation. Cohen approached the meltdowns with a...
toofab.com
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Brendan Fraser's 6 Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival
"He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career." Dwayne Johnson is giving Brendan Fraser credit for helping kickstart his own Hollywood career. When the 53-year-old "The Whale" star was met with a six minute standing ovation at the...
toofab.com
Kanye West Says Pete Davidson Was 'Pawn' Sent to 'Antagonize' Him, Cost Him His Children
"Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos," the rapper wrote to his Instagram on Saturday. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have broken up and gone their separate ways last month, but Kanye West doesn't seem to be over it yet. Just as he posted regularly about the...
toofab.com
Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Investigates 'Magic Loogie'
More "Don't Worry Darling" drama...and this time it's not Florence Pugh or Shia LaBeouf. A statement from Chris Pine's rep went wide to multiple media outlets on Tuesday morning. "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and...
toofab.com
Olivia Wilde Responds to Question About 'Falling Out' with Florence Pugh at Venice Film Festival
Pugh wasn't present for the presser, where a question about Shia LaBeouf was also shut down. The ongoing drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" followed director and star Olivia Wilde to the Venice Film Festival, where she was asked about rumors of a feud between her and costar Florence Pugh. On...
