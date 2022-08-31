Students will be back in classes soon throughout the mid-Willamette Valley, so here’s a gentle reminder to slow down while driving in 20 mph school zones. That can be hard to recall, especially since some of these areas have speed limits of 40 mph or even higher when schools aren’t in session. Hopefully, you’ll remember before you see a local police cruiser waiting to nab speeders, or perhaps just show their presence to calm traffic a bit.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO