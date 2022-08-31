ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced. Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lebanon-Express

Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived...
CENTER POINT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Lebanon-Express

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
WEED, CA
Lebanon-Express

Editorial: Slow down in school zones

Students will be back in classes soon throughout the mid-Willamette Valley, so here’s a gentle reminder to slow down while driving in 20 mph school zones. That can be hard to recall, especially since some of these areas have speed limits of 40 mph or even higher when schools aren’t in session. Hopefully, you’ll remember before you see a local police cruiser waiting to nab speeders, or perhaps just show their presence to calm traffic a bit.
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy