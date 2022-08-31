Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued.
Lebanon-Express
Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced. Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
Lebanon-Express
US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state.
Lebanon-Express
Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived...
Lebanon-Express
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
Lebanon-Express
Mississippi water shortage: Water crisis deepens as state deploys National Guard
Seven new distribution sites opened in Mississippi's state capital on Thursday to dispense bottled water to people who have been without clean tap water since the city's long-troubled treatment plant failed four days ago.
Lebanon-Express
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges.
Lebanon-Express
Editorial: Slow down in school zones
Students will be back in classes soon throughout the mid-Willamette Valley, so here’s a gentle reminder to slow down while driving in 20 mph school zones. That can be hard to recall, especially since some of these areas have speed limits of 40 mph or even higher when schools aren’t in session. Hopefully, you’ll remember before you see a local police cruiser waiting to nab speeders, or perhaps just show their presence to calm traffic a bit.
