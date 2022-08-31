Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
fox5ny.com
J'Ouvert 2022 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The 2022 J'Ouvert celebration will be back to its full in-person festival in Brooklyn for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. J'Ouvert 2022 will be held on Sept. 5th from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., beginning at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn and heading south until it ends at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road. The theme this year is "Rejuvenate; Braking the Chain and Embracing the Movement."
The Wing abruptly closes all coworking spaces permanently
It’s the end of an era for The Wing, the coworking space and clubhouse designed as a so-called feminist utopia. On the evening of Tuesday, August 30, all members received an email noting that The Wing would cease to exist, effective immediately. It's unknown if employees had any more notice about the closure. The Wing also removed the ability to comment on its Instagram page, which has 430K followers.
NBC New York
Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations
This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.
It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
This beautiful new cocktail bar in Tribeca doubles as a brunch spot during the day
Cocktail bars are always welcome additions to the city's culinary landscape, especially if serving top-notch drinks in beautiful settings. Le Salon Cocktail Bar and Lounge, scheduled to soft open at 355 Greenwich Street by Harrison Street in Tribeca next Thursday, September 8, is poised to become one such destination. Led...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buy half-price Broadway tickets at the now reopened TKTS booth in Lincoln Center
Discount booth TKTS Lincoln Center will officially re-open just in time for fall, arguably the most exciting season when it comes to Broadway shows. What that means, in practical terms, is that, starting Tuesday, September 6, you'll be able to snag tickets for up to 50% off for same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee shows playing on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions. Woohoo!
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
6sqft
What you should know about this year’s Caribbean Carnival in NYC
For the first time since 2019, New York City’s West Indian-American Day Carnival and Parade will return to Brooklyn this Labor Day. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the festival, which typically attracts over a million spectators, will be back fully in-person this year. The days-long festival takes over the stretch of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture with dancing, elaborate costumes, traditional music, and food.
You can stay in this secluded dome house just 90 minutes outside NYC
This fall, you can immerse yourself in autumn with a stay in a massive dome house 90 minutes outside of NYC. The “Unique Dome Home” on Airbnb is situated on 28 acres of private forest in New Paltz, New York and is surrounded by wildlife, including deer, turtles, wild turkeys, birds, chipmunks, groundhogs, squirrels and rabbits, according to its listing. Its huge glass windows reach the top of the modern-looking dome, making you feel like you’re outside, inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaguar statues are coming to NYC’s biggest landmarks for a good cause
Forty life-size jaguar sculptures are coming to the city’s most famous landmarks starting next week as part of an open-air art exhibition. It’s called the Jaguar Parade NYC 2022, and you can see the beautifully painted sculptures around New York City from September 7 to October 5. Each jaguar has its own pose and its own design scheme painted by artists from around the world. The sculptures will be on display at landmarks including Tavern on the Green, United Nations Headquarters Plaza, Central Park Zoo, and Times Square.
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NYC is looking for artists to paint its garbage trucks
Attention, artists of New York: the city's Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is looking for folks interested in painting murals on their garbage trucks. Specifically, the Trucks for Art public project will allow artists to work their magic on 46,000-pound collection vehicles, each one offering about 400-square-feet of white canvas across the front, back and sides of each heavy-duty machine.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 26 apartments in Flatbush, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 26 newly constructed apartments at 160 Clarkson Ave., on the border of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,100 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $72,000 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
It's official: NYC continues to be the priciest city to be a tenant in
When it comes to real estate in New York, nothing surprises us anymore. So when we learn that, according to Zumper's national rent report, "New York City remains the priciest city in the nation," we just smile and move on with our day. According to the study, the median rent...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
NY1
These streets will close for J'Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade
The West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert are returning to Brooklyn on Monday — and a handful of streets will be closed to traffic to make way for the festivities. The city’s official J’Ouvert festival will kick off at Grand Army Plaza at 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 and end at 11 a.m., the NYPD said in a press release.
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0