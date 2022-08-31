ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gregg Garner
5d ago

you don't come into someone's house in the dark in the middle of night, we saw what happened in Louisville Kentucky.the work mare and the idiot cops in that liberal town of Columbus Ohio should all be held accountable and sued

Jimbo
5d ago

NO!!! The police were let into the apartment. You know the upstanding citizen sleeping away in his bed was woken and informed who was at the door by the two who let the police in. Also...the police surely banged on the door loudly at first and then announced theirself quite loudly when in the apartment. It's not a local TV area for me, but online I saw a clip of one officer yelling the he (the officer) has a dog. QUIT MAKING EXCUSES FOR STUPID BEHAVIOR!!! If he was such a deep sleeper he wouldn't have waken up till the cuffs were on. See when his phone was last used? You might find texts like "They are here!" or "I'm going to summer camp!"

BYT Brands
5d ago

What liberal filtered media and uniformed people give you incorrect information and that's all this is. Be shameful. He knew what was going on and you act like they were there just because. This news station should feel ashamed.

WHIO Dayton

Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies chase down fleeing suspect in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop turned into an all-out police chase Monday evening in Pickaway County. According to initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Tarlton-Adelphi Road. The driver then fled from deputies, leading them on a pursuit. The chase...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Tuesday morning that Tamara Wilson was found. A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH

