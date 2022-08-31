ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Legend Laverne Cox Actually Does Have A Twin & It’s Not Beyoncé

By Maeve Browne
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzDYG_0hcr6jnJ00

Laverne Cox made headlines this week after some fans confused the actress and activist with music icon Beyoncé at the 2022 US Open.

One Twitter user asked, "Was Beyoncé at the US Open or not? This Bey/Laverne Cox confusion is sending me 😭" to which Cox clarified, "Girl it was me. Lol."

Despite the mix-up, Cox actually does have a twin, but it's not Beyoncé.

Reginald Lamar Cox, who goes by the moniker M Lamar, is Cox's identical twin brother. He is a pianist, performer, artist and musical composer who grew up with Cox in Mobile, AL.

Lamar, like his sister, has also made television appearances. He was cast on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black to play his sister's character Sophia prior to her gender transition.

"Initially, [series creator Jenji Kohan] approached me and said that they would hire someone [to play Marcus,] she's like, 'I don't want to traumatize you, by having you play a man again. You know, because I tried to play one for many years in my real life, and unsuccessfully. But, I'm an actor. I can play this … I got this. I can do it," Cox told Yahoo in 2013.

However, after hair and makeup tests, they decided Cox didn't look masculine enough and opted instead to cast her twin brother for the role.

In 2022, Lamar also starred on ABC's Claim To Fame, a reality competition show where contestants try to guess the player's famous relatives.

Lamar currently lives in New York City, maintains an active presence of social media, and continues to release music on streaming platforms.

Comments / 12

