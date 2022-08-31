Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol
VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Housing Montana Heroes’ project expanding in Missoula
MISSOULA — Paul Barnes never expected to be homeless. After serving in the United States military during the Vietnam War, Barnes returned home and moved to North Dakota, enrolled in college with the help of the GI Bill, started a business and bought a house. Eventually, he moved to Chinook, Montana — a tiny town not far from the Canadian border — to live with his retired parents.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana film "The Hail Mary" added to major streaming platforms
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Nnamdi Kanaga wanted to use his story to help other people in a way he never got the chance to do. Kanaga had an estranged relationship with his father, but when he passed away in 2019, Nnamdi felt regret for not trying to mend their relationship. Kanaga said said it was in a McDonalds shortly after his father died he became inspired to make the film "The Hail Mary." After meeting another black man while with his friends while eating, they began to talk about their relationships with their fathers. He encouraged the stranger to reach out to his father to fix their relationship, because Kanaga wishes he still could have.
Fairfield Sun Times
Juras, state leaders threatened organizations about vaccines
Since her boss signed House Bill 702, which barred Montana employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has been directing the state’s Department of Labor to send “educational” letters to businesses that have been reported by constituents. Many of those letters demanded a...
Comments / 0