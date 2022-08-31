BOZEMAN, Mont. - Nnamdi Kanaga wanted to use his story to help other people in a way he never got the chance to do. Kanaga had an estranged relationship with his father, but when he passed away in 2019, Nnamdi felt regret for not trying to mend their relationship. Kanaga said said it was in a McDonalds shortly after his father died he became inspired to make the film "The Hail Mary." After meeting another black man while with his friends while eating, they began to talk about their relationships with their fathers. He encouraged the stranger to reach out to his father to fix their relationship, because Kanaga wishes he still could have.

