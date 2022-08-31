ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pilot Got So Mad At A Passenger Who AirDropped Nude Photos & He Threatened To Turn Around

By Sameen Chaudhry
 4 days ago
Accepting an AirDrop image from a stranger is like playing Russian roulette — you never know what you're going to get.

One chaotic traveler nearly ruined a flight to Cabo by AirDropping a bunch of nude images to other passengers onboard, and it became such an issue that the pilot actually threatened to turn the plane around.

The incident happened last week on a Southwest Airlines flight about to take off to Cabo, according to the TikTok video.

TikToker Teighlor Marsalis recorded the moment when the pilot warned everyone onboard about the AirDropped photos, and it's easily one of the most bizarre in-flight announcements you'll ever hear.

"If this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate," the pilot can be heard saying in the video. "Everybody's going to have to get off. We're going to have to get security involved, and this vacation is going to be ruined."

We don't know exactly what the nude photos showed, but people clearly weren't into them because the complaints made it back to the pilot.

"Whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let's get yourselves to Cabo," he says.

@robloxsouthwestair takes airdropping nudes very seriously. #AEJeansSoundOn #WorldPrincessWeek

This "AirDrop thing" is an Apple feature that lets you send photos to other Apple devices via a Bluetooth connection.

A few flights in the past have been canceled due to AirDropped photos that made passengers feel threatened.

However, in this case, people had a little more fun with the content.

Since the video dropped, it has already gained over 2.6 million views, and commenters couldn't get enough of the pilot's "stern parent" tone.

"This feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister. 'IF YOU 2 DON'T STOP, I SWEAR TO GOD,'" wrote one user.

"That man said it like a parent," said another commenter, while another wrote that he gave off "major dad vibes."

"'Don't make me come back there' vibe," wrote another commenter.

"You take that risk accepting anything AirDropped from strangers," added another.

A spokesperson for Southwest confirmed that the incident happened in a statement to Fox Business.

"The safety, security and well-being of customers and employees is the Southwest Team's highest priority at all times," the spokesperson said. "When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us."

So while it's impossible to stop someone from trying this kind of thing, here's a bit of advice: don't accept an AirDrop from strangers, especially if you don't want unsolicited nudes.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

