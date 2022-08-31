ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco, IN

buildingindiana.com

Seven New Transit Development Districts Approved

The stage for a new era of transformative development was set when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
GARY, IN
WLFI.com

Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater. Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash leaves at least one person dead in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash Monday night in Hammond, Indiana.The crash happened around 7 p.m. at 170th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Hammond.The front bumper of a Jeep was ripped off, and the front windshield was shattered. Vehicle parts were strewn all across the street.A red tarp covered one of the vehicles.It was not clear late Monday what caused the collision.The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's office was on the scene.
HAMMOND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior

The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man wanted by LaPorte County authorities arrested in Florida

A man wanted out of LaPorte County on failure to appear charges was arrested in Florida. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. It was back in March of 2021 when Bailey was ordered to surrender himself at the LaPorte County Jail, but he failed to report.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County

HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.
HOBART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Photos: Slicers vs. Valparaiso

(VALPARAISO, INDIANA) - Valparaiso used drives of 80, 78, 62, 73, and 33 yards, along with a pick six on the way to a 42-3 over LaPorte at Viking Field Friday night. On the other hand, the Slicers made several trips into Valparaiso territory but only mustered three points on a 36-yard field goal by Jack Doty in the second quarter. Read Chip Jones' game report here.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Body That of Missing Man

(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home

(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
WESTVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified

(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

