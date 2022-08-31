Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Seven New Transit Development Districts Approved
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
Twisted Sugar Opening Two New Locations in NW Indiana
The company will soon expand to Crown Point and Valparaiso
WLFI.com
Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater. Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
J’s Breakfast Club Relocating to Larger Location in Gary
The original site at 3669 Broadway will remain open until then
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
Crash leaves at least one person dead in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash Monday night in Hammond, Indiana.The crash happened around 7 p.m. at 170th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Hammond.The front bumper of a Jeep was ripped off, and the front windshield was shattered. Vehicle parts were strewn all across the street.A red tarp covered one of the vehicles.It was not clear late Monday what caused the collision.The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's office was on the scene.
New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior
The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
95.3 MNC
Man wanted by LaPorte County authorities arrested in Florida
A man wanted out of LaPorte County on failure to appear charges was arrested in Florida. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. It was back in March of 2021 when Bailey was ordered to surrender himself at the LaPorte County Jail, but he failed to report.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County
HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.
State trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in northern Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when his patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver. State police say it's the fourth time in the past six months that a trooper at the Lowell Post has been struck by an alleged intoxicated driver.
hometownnewsnow.com
Photos: Slicers vs. Valparaiso
(VALPARAISO, INDIANA) - Valparaiso used drives of 80, 78, 62, 73, and 33 yards, along with a pick six on the way to a 42-3 over LaPorte at Viking Field Friday night. On the other hand, the Slicers made several trips into Valparaiso territory but only mustered three points on a 36-yard field goal by Jack Doty in the second quarter. Read Chip Jones' game report here.
hometownnewsnow.com
Body That of Missing Man
(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home
(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
Indiana deputies pull driver to safety after SUV crashes through house, catches fire
LA PORTE, Ind. — Two La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies are being lauded for their heroic actions after a driver crashed into a residence and a fire erupted beneath the hood, quickly filling the home with smoke. “We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of Deputies Wells and Roby,” said La Porte County Sheriff […]
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
Police: Portage man used stolen truck to break into business
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck that he had used as a tool to break into a business. Police were sent to the Car-X Tire and Auto on U.S. Highway 6 around 10:15 p.m. after a concerned passerby thought a […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night. At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street. One person was injured and taken to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
