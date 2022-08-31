ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
LARIMORE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Authorities identify Grand Forks residents killed in Minnesota crash

(Crookston, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two Grand Forks residents who were killed in a Crookston, Minnesota crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Antoinette Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Bradley were killed in a collision with a tree Friday on Highway 2 near South Road. It is unclear if alcohol...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Two GF residents killed in crash

Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
CROOKSTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crary, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Accidents
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Lakota, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Thompson, ND
trfradio.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash

Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The North Dakota Patrol#Altru Hospital
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Update: Thompson teen found

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located. Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the young man was located by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
THOMPSON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KNOX News Radio

Heat forces some GF schools to alter schedules

With temps forecast to reach the mid-80’s the Grand Forks School District is planning to dismiss classes early at several schools today. Classes will dismiss at noon for Lewis & Clark…Nathan Twining… Valley…Viking…and Wilder due to the forecast high heat index. In a posted memo...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

NEW TEACHERS AT THE CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL

The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Crookston High School. MARCELO CAMPOVERDE. Marcelo Campoverde...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF home sales…Macy’s building & recalls

America’s employers added 315,000 jobs in August. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. The increase in jobs was reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AG Week

New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields

LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Altru Hospital names new President

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Altru has named its next president. Officials say Dr. Josh Deere will be the medical group's president. Deere has been medical director of primary care for seven years. Former Altru President Dr. Steven Weisner was recently forced out of organization. Deere is a UND medical school...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Huskers break loose from N Dakota…win 38-17

Anthony Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with the second one breaking a tie late in the third quarter and helping Nebraska go on to a 38-17 victory over North Dakota. The Cornhuskers bounced back from their loss to Northwestern in Ireland last week and ended a seven-game losing streak with their first win since Oct. 2. Nebraska scored on its opening possession for a second straight week but not again until the third quarter. Boos rained down on the Huskers as they jogged to the locker room at half tied at 7 with their opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision.
LINCOLN, NE
KNOX News Radio

EGF to kick off new school year

East Grand Forks students return to the classrooms today (Tuesday) for another school year. Superintendent Mike Kolness says among the new changes facing students and parents are an updated Safe Return to Learning Plan for COVID that coincides with the latest CDC guidelines. Kolness says the district has also developed an e-learning plan in case of inclement weather. “We do have storm days built into our calendar…if needed. Last year we had quite a few storms and we had to adjust several times. It’s an option for the district.”
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy