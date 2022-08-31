ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles trade 2020 1st-round pick Jalen Reagor to Eagles for multiple draft picks

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles chose wide receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU with the No. 21 overall pick, just one spot ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, who chose LSU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Just two years later, the Eagles are sending Reagor to team up with Jefferson in Minnesota, getting just a pair of Day 3 picks in return (per multiple reports).

Reagor hasn’t lived up to the high expectations of his draft slot, while Jefferson has quickly established himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the game.

Now, they’ll look to make big plays in Minnesota, while Eagles fans wonder why they didn’t take Jefferson instead.

Person
Adam Schefter
Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate. That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
