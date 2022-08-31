Eagles trade 2020 1st-round pick Jalen Reagor to Eagles for multiple draft picks

In the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles chose wide receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU with the No. 21 overall pick, just one spot ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, who chose LSU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Just two years later, the Eagles are sending Reagor to team up with Jefferson in Minnesota, getting just a pair of Day 3 picks in return (per multiple reports).

Reagor hasn’t lived up to the high expectations of his draft slot, while Jefferson has quickly established himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the game.

Now, they’ll look to make big plays in Minnesota, while Eagles fans wonder why they didn’t take Jefferson instead.