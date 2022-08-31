ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Courthouse News Service

Wrong pills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama declined to grant summary judgment to a supermarket whose pharmacist incorrectly filled a customer’s prescription, causing him injuries that required hospitalization. His wantonness claim fails for insufficient evidence, however.
ALABAMA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Arrest vendetta

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal judge in Illinois found that a police officer is not immune from suit brought by a resident who the officer followed during a night of bar-hopping so that he could arrest the resident for a DUI, a charge later dismissed for insufficient evidence. The officer failed to stick to his beat that night and was texting a mutual friend so he could tail the man and arrest him for apparently personal reasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Gun regulation reversed

FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal judge in Texas granted the injunction requested by a manufacturer of “80% lower receivers,” a not-entirely-assembled gun part, that challenged a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms regulation of partially complete receivers, such as this business’s products. A weapon parts kit is not itself a firearm, but the new rule regulated them as such.
TEXAS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Six decades later, politics creep into Iowa judicial selection

(CN) — Sixty years ago this June Iowa voters amended Iowa’s state Constitution to replace the partisan election of judges with a merit selection process modeled on the “Missouri Plan.” Iowa’s merit selection process remained unchanged until three years ago when the Republican-dominated Iowa Legislature made a change that critics say reintroduced partisan politics into judicial appointments. And there may be more to come.
IOWA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Maryland Elections Board makes emergency push for early vote count

BALTIMORE (CN) — Saying it can prevent “unwarranted suspicion and mistrust in Maryland’s electoral process,” the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition Friday for permission to begin counting mail-in ballots on October 1 instead of after Election Day as currently mandated. It’s the latest...
MARYLAND STATE

