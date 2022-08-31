Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rewind981.com
Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline
The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
Taft man found dead, pulled from Kern River
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday. Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesungazette.com
Tulare cleans up spending
TULARE – The city of Tulare has found a way to save money by contracting street sweeping services out to a private company. It will allow the city to sweep the savings into other areas of need. On Sept. 1, the Tulare board of public utilities unanimously authorized the...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gem and mineral show attracts crowds over Labor Day weekend
Sparkling gem stones and fossils encased in stone filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium over the holiday weekend, drawing rock hounds, fossil enthusiasts and gem collectors looking for a treasure to call their own. The 7th Annual Hanford Gem and Mineral Show took place Saturday and Sunday and was hosted by...
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
legalexaminer.com
Weekend DUI Accident Claims Two Lives on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 3, 2022, a DUI suspect was part of a frightening crash that claimed the lives of two people in eastern Fresno. The tragic accident took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue. The California Highway Patrol found that a...
KMPH.com
Bear hit and killed in Tulare County
Ducor, Calif. — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less then a...
KMPH.com
Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat
Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the third time in four days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 107 degrees on Monday.
sierranewsonline.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Friday
HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has extended The Excessive Heat Warning for the San Joaquin Valley, Kern County desert, Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather...
yourcentralvalley.com
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: A Shoutout for Taking Action
Congratulations to The Sun-Gazette and publisher Reggie Ellis for his Feb. 9, 2022, article about Visalia Unified’s terrible results in producing graduates who are eligible for freshman admission to Fresno State or UC Merced. For perspective, in 2021 only 24% of VUSD graduates met admission requirements. Statewide, over half of all graduates qualified. The district ranked 19th out of 20 districts between Clovis and Delano. More details below.
Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
thesungazette.com
Ag commissioner’s office cleanses the county of harmful pesticides
VISALIA – While a lasting legacy is always something to appreciate, it is not always the case when it comes to pesticides. To prevent pesticides from being improperly disposed of, the Tulare County Agriculture Commissioner will host an event to collect and dispose of legacy pesticides without harming the environment.
Wildfire burning in Fresno County foothills
The Nutmeg Fire is burning off of Dinkey Creek Road, in an area about eight miles southeast of Shaver Lake.
Comments / 1